Pitru Paksha 2023: Five food divisions that should be offered during Shradh

Pitru Paksha, or Shradh, is considered an important period for Hindus as they believe that during this time the deceased ancestors of the family return to earth in the form of animals and bless their families. During this period, Hindus offer prayers to their ancestors in the form of Shradh. People follow many rituals during this time such as Pind Daan, Shradh and Tarpan for the souls of the deceased. According to the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 29 this year and will last until October 14.

During this period, devotees are expected to pray to their ancestors and offer them food. Five different parts of food, known as panchabali, are offered during this period. Reportedly, consumption of non-vegetarian food is also strictly prohibited during Pitru Paksha.



During the period of Pitru Paksha, it is believed that our ancestors come and visit us in the form of animals and bless the families. The food made during this time is reportedly taken to the animals and birds as it is believed that Shradh is not complete without doing this.

The correct way to make Shradha is reportedly to prepare food in a burning pot. The five parts of the food are for the dog, the crow, the cow, the ant and the gods.

According to Hindu traditions, the five parts extracted from food represent the five elements of the world. An ant is considered a symbol of the fire element, a dog a symbol of the water element, a cow represents the earth element, a raven the air element, and gods are considered symbols of the space element.

This is the main reason why panchabali is removed from food during Pitru Paksha. Prayers are also offered while food is brought out for the ancestors.