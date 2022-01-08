Pravasi Bhariti Divas : Know History & Significance of this Day

Pravasi Bhariti Divas (PBD) is celebrated each year on 9th January, this day, it helps strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and helps them to reconnect with their roots. PBD conventions aid in the creation of global network of NRIs as well as the connection of the youth of today with immigrants, enabling them to flourish as well as contribute substantially to the nation's progress.

The above day is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Mumbai in the year, 1915. The above teachings, struggle and thelegacy of Mahatma Gandhi is still an inspiration to the Indian Diaspora in Mauritius and people worldwide.

The diaspora is a powerful driving force which helps in sustainable development as it helps in array of varied benefits in the form of investment and financial resources and also helps in strengthening the labour force, investment and cultural diversity.

First time Pravasi Bhariti Divas, was celebrated first time in the year, 2003 by the Republic of India to mark the contribution of the overseas.

History

The decision to celebrate the PRavasi Bharatiya Divas was taken as per the recommendation of the High Level Committee(HLC) on the Indian Diaspora set up by the government of India under the chairmanship of LM Singhvi. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, received the report of the committee at a public function at Vignyan Bhavan in New Delhi, on 8th January 2002, and it announced the PRavasi Bharitiya Divas on 9th January 2002.

In 2006, the concept of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) was launched during the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention at Hyderabad on 9th January.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra has been renamed Sushma Swaraj Bhawan as a Tribute to the late Leader.