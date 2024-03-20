Ramadan 2024: Healthy Iftar Options for Hypertension and Heart Disease Patients

During Ramadan, individuals managing hypertension or heart disease must prioritize nutritious foods that support heart health while honouring spiritual traditions. Fortunately, in regions like India, where culinary diversity flourishes, there are abundant options to create delicious and nutritious iftar meals tailored to specific health needs.

1. Vegetable Lentil Soup (Dal)

Lentils, a staple in Indian cuisine, are rich in protein and fiber while being low in fat. Prepare a comforting dal by simmering lentils with a variety of vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, carrots, and bell peppers. Season with heart-healthy spices such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander for added flavour.

2. Grilled Fish with Mint Chutney

Fish is a lean source of protein packed with omega-3 fatty acids beneficial for heart health. Marinate fish fillets such as salmon or tilapia with garlic, ginger, and lemon juice, then grill until tender. Serve with a refreshing mint chutney made from fresh mint leaves, yogurt, and a touch of lime juice.

3. Chickpea Salad (Chana Chaat)

Chickpeas, also known as chana, are a versatile legume high in protein and fiber. Create a nutritious chaat by combining boiled chickpeas with diced onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tangy chaat masala. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice for a burst of flavour.

4. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Brown Rice

Stir-fried vegetables paired with whole grains make for a wholesome iftar option. Sauté an assortment of colorful vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas with minimal oil and seasoning. Serve alongside nutty brown rice for a satisfying and fiber-rich meal.

5. Tandoori Chicken Skewers

Tandoori chicken, marinated in yogurt and spices, is a popular dish that can be enjoyed in a healthier way. Skewer chicken pieces and grill until charred and juicy. Serve with a side of cucumber raita, made from low-fat yogurt, grated cucumber, and aromatic cumin seeds.

6. Mixed Vegetable Curry with Whole Wheat Roti

Prepare a vibrant vegetable curry using an array of seasonal vegetables and a fragrant spice blend. Opt for minimal oil and salt in the cooking process. Enjoy the curry with whole wheat roti, which provides complex carbohydrates and dietary fiber.

7. Fruit Salad with Yogurt

Indulge in a refreshing fruit salad composed of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, pineapple, and grapes. Serve with a dollop of low-fat yogurt for added creaminess and protein. This light and hydrating dessert option is perfect for satisfying sweet cravings.

By incorporating these nourishing iftar options into meals, individuals managing hypertension or heart disease can maintain their health and well-being throughout Ramadan.