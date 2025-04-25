R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle Celebrates 27 Civil Services Rankers

R.C. Reddy IAS Study Circle, Hyderabad, honored its 27 Civil Services Examination 2024 achievers at a grand Success Meet. Highlighting the event was Ravula Jayasimha Reddy, securing AIR 46, alongside notable rankers like Saichaitanya Jadhav (AIR 68) and Chakka Snehith (AIR 94).

With over four decades of legacy, the institute reaffirms its commitment to aspirants from diverse backgrounds. Founder R.C. Reddy and Asst. Director Sangamithra praised the dedication of students and the center’s student-centric coaching. The event celebrated the resilience, preparation, and success of future administrators across India, trained under RC Reddy’s expert mentorship.