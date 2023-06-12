Refreshing summer drinks for children

It’s not uncommon for kids to feel tired on the first day of school after the summer holidays. These summer drinks are a refreshing way for the kids to cool off. Children often must remember to take the required mandated portion of liquids daily. That is where we need to step in and keep things on track. Here are a few recipes you can try for your kids…

These drinks are perfect for quenching your thirst this summer.

1. Refreshing Lime Water

Your kids are surely going to love a pitcher of Refreshing Lime Water.

What You Need:

• A cup of freshly squeezed lime juice (Approximately 5 limes)

• 10 cups of water

• Ice

• Fresh sprigs of mint

• Lime slices

Recipe:

• Squeeze the juice from the limes and remove the seeds. Mix with ice water. Garnish the drink with lime slices and sprigs of mint.

• You can also make lime ice cubes by freezing the juice in ice cube trays. You can pop the frozen cube in a glass of water.

2. Tropical Party Punch Recipe

This drink will surely make you feel like you are at the beach.

What You Need:

• 2 litres of mango nectar

• 4 tablespoons of sweetened lime juice

• 9 oz can of pineapple juice

• 11/2 cups of cream of coconut

• 3 tablespoons of grenadine

• A litre of seltzer water

• Ice

• Maraschino cherries

Recipe:

• Mix the mango nectar, lime juice, pineapple juice, and coconut cream in a large pitcher until they are combined very well. This is the base of the punch.

• Store this in the fridge until they are ready to serve.

• Fill the glass with ice and fill 2/3 of the glass with the base. You can top it off with seltzer water and grenadine.

3. Pink Lemonade Punch

This drink is perfect for birthday or princess parties, baby showers, and even girls night.

What You Need:

• A can of frozen pink lemonade concentrate

• 5 cups of white cranberry juice cocktail

• 5 cups of lemon-lime soda (chilled)

• Fresh mints sprigs

Recipe:

• Stir the pink lemonade concentrate and cranberry juice cocktail together in a large pitcher.

• Cover the pitcher and chill.

• When you are ready to serve, stir it in lemon-lime soda.

• Garnish this drink with fresh mint.

4. Agua Fresca

You can make this amazing drink with pretty much any fruit.

What You Need:

• 2 cups of cold pineapple chunks

• 2 cups of cold strawberries, hulled

• 8 cups of water

• ¼ cup of sugar blend

Recipe:

• Put all the ingredients in a blender

• Well blend all the ingredients.

• Pour it directly into the glasses or sieve it to remove the foam.

5. Cherry Limeade

You should definitely try this drink for your children during the summer as it is very refreshing and really easy to make.

What You Need:

• 2 oz of frozen cherries (thawed)

• A cup of fresh lime juice

• A cup of sugar (granulated)

• 4 cups of water

Recipe:

• Puree cherries and the lime juice into a fine mixture.

• Low boil the cherry- lime mixture with a cup of water and sugar in a medium saucepan. Stir constantly.

• Strain it and refrigerate. Add three more cups of water and serve it over ice.

With these recipes, you are sure to keep your children happy and healthy on a hot summer day and fancy tea parties. Your children will definitely enjoy these drinks while getting proper nutrition.