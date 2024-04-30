SP Amit Bardar prepares for elections in Uravakonda

District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, IPS has instructed officials to prepare contingency plans at critical polling stations in Kuderu mandal to mitigate potential incidents during the upcoming elections.

On Tuesday, SP Bardar visited polling centers in Karutlapalli, Cholasamudram, Jallipalli, and Kuderu, inspecting the arrangements and surroundings. He advised officers to ensure appropriate measures are in place. Based on information about rowdy sheeters and troublemakers in these villages, the SP directed officials to review past election incidents and take preemptive actions to maintain peace.

He emphasized the importance of visiting villages frequently to engage with residents and deter any disturbances. Special vigilance will be maintained on rowdy sheeters and troublemakers, with instructions to avoid riots and conflicts during the electoral process. Circle Inspector Sivaram accompanied the SP during his visit to Kuderu.