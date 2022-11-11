Singles Day

A lot of people get sad about being single. They think it is a negative thing, but we don't agree! Being single means that you can focus on yourself.

Plus, they often say that you need to learn to love yourself before you can love anyone else, right? Being single enables you to focus on number one.

This is something that we should celebrate, not look down on, and that's exactly what the people of China do!

This day has been created so that people can show their pride in being single, and it is a day that is now celebrated in many places across the world.