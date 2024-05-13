Skanda Sashti in May 2024: Date, timing, history, rituals and significance

Skanda, a revered deity in Hinduism, holds particular significance among Tamil Hindus. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and is known by various names including Murugan, Kartikeyan, and Subramanya. The observance of Shasti, also referred to as 'Shashti', carries profound importance for Hindus, especially within the Tamil community, as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan. On this day, devotees undertake fasting rituals to seek blessings for a joyous and prosperous life. The fasting period begins at sunrise and concludes the following day after offering prayers to the Sun God. Shasti occurs on the sixth day of every lunar fortnight according to the traditional Hindu calendar.

Skanda, a revered deity in Hinduism, holds particular significance among Tamil Hindus. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and is known by various names including Murugan, Kartikeyan, and Subramanya. The observance of Shasti, also referred to as 'Shashti', carries profound importance for Hindus, especially within the Tamil community, as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan. On this day, devotees undertake fasting rituals to seek blessings for a joyous and prosperous life. The fasting period begins at sunrise and concludes the following day after offering prayers to the Sun God. Shasti occurs on the sixth day of every lunar fortnight according to the traditional Hindu calendar.



Skanda Sashti in May 2024: Date and Timing

Skanda Sashti, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, will be observed on Monday, May 13 in 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the occasion are as follows:



Begins: 2:03 AM on May 13



Ends: 2:50 AM on May 14

Skanda Sashti Rituals



Devotees can observe the Skanda Sashti vrat either at home or by visiting Murugan temples to seek blessings. The observance involves abstaining from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and other worldly indulgences. It is recommended to engage in activities such as reading or listening to stories about Lord Murugan and chanting his mantras throughout the day.



During the ritual, both Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped. Devotees typically light candles, place the idol of Lord Skanda in a designated area, cover it with holy water or milk, dress it in new clothes, and offer food or sweets as prasad. Some may also play the devotional song 'Skanda Shashti Kavacham' as part of their worship.



Significance of Skanda Sashti



Skanda Sashti marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, also known as Subramanya or Muruga, in Tamil culture. Falling on the sixth day of the bright fortnight, or Shuklapaksha's Ashti Tithi, in the month of Kartika (October-November), the occasion holds deep significance in Hindu tradition.



Devotees fast on this day as a mark of respect to Lord Subramanya. In Tamil Nadu, where devotion to Muruga is strong, temples hold grand celebrations during Skanda Sashti. This auspicious occasion brings communities together in prayer, celebration, and dedication to honor the divine birth of Lord Kartikeya.

