Taslima Nasrin to feature in WORDS ARE BRIDGES

The iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, the multi-continent JLF, and the recently-launched JLF Brave New World, announced an online literary initiative - 'Jaipur Literature Festival – WORDS ARE BRIDGES' - to celebrate the fascinating diversity of languages from India and the literature they spawn.

In an upcoming session of the series, bestselling author and human rights activist Taslima Nasrin and renowned translator Arunava Sinha will discuss Shameless, the explosive sequel to Lajja, an unflinching, a heartbreaking look at ordinary people's lives in our troubled times. They will talk about the inspirations behind it along with the challenges and experience of writing and translating it.

The series has already featured some of India's most reputed authors and their works. the list includes noted Bengali poet Joy Goswami, the poet and fiction writer Sampurna Chattarji, poet, art critic, and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, Assamese author and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Arupa Patangia Kalita, authors Ranjita Biswas, Aruni Kashyap, Navdeep Suri, and noted poet and journalist Nirupama Dutt.