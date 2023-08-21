The “Concert in the Dark” an IC3 Institute Benefit Concert, to be held on Thursday at HICC!

• All those performing at the concert & the attendees will be blindfolded to allow music to transcend the boundaries of sight and profoundly touch their souls.



• Award-winning vocalist Sai Vignesh of "Varaha Roopam" fame to perform at the concert

IC3 Institute – a volunteer-based organization providing support to high schools around the world through guidance and training resource; is hosting a one-of-a-kind benefit concert the “Concert in the Dark”, to raise awareness about the alarming rate of student suicides nationwide. The Concert will be held on Thursday, 24th August 2023 at HICC.

The Concert brings together the exceptional talents of musical genius and piano virtuoso Kalaimamani Dr Anil Srinivasan, renowned bassist Naveen Napier, percussionist Krishna Kishor, and award-winning vocalist Sai Vignesh (of "Varaha Roopam" fame) - all playing blindfolded. The attendees, too, will be blindfolded throughout the performance, allowing the music to transcend the boundaries of sight and profoundly touch their souls. To make the event even more accessible to everyone, it is being held in a hybrid format — in-person as well as virtual.

Kalaimamani Dr Anil Srinivasan is one of India's most renowned musicians and the mind behind the now-famous "Concert in the Dark." He has been awarded both by the state of Tamil Nadu with its highest civilian accolade — the Kalaimamani, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Yuva Puraskar in 2010. He is no stranger to Hyderabad's arts scene, having performed multiple times in the city. His musicality is unparalleled, as he blends classical and contemporary styles to create a sound that is truly his own. His passion for music shines through every performance, making him one of our time's most inspiring and talented pianists.