This Friendship Day, Rashmika Mandanna & Snapchat gift an exclusive Streak Restore to Indian Snapchatters

In a global-first, to celebrate Friendship Day, Snapchat is partnering with India’s top movie star, Rashmika Mandanna to offer a ‘Streak Restore’ opportunity to Indian snapchatters. As is widely known, Snap Streaks are a famed product feature on Snapchat, that celebrates real ongoing connections between friends highlighting how often friends send Snaps to each other. Starting July 30th till Aug 3rd, Snapchatters in India will have an exclusive limited time opportunity to restore up to five special streaks at no cost. Streak Restore isn’t part of the regular Snapchat experience and provides a unique opportunity to reconnect with close friends and family. And who better to launch it with than India’s sweetheart and national icon, Rashmika Mandanna, known for celebrating real, meaningful bonds.

Snapchat is also launching the 'Besties Bitmoji Lens’, a playful new AR experience that lets you crown your closest friends with a virtual trophy, because what’s Friendship Day without a little show of love?

In an intimate, closed-door event in Mumbai called ‘Snap with Stars’, Rashmika Mandanna collaborated with Snapchat’s top fashion and beauty creators to mark the launch of her new perfume brand, ‘Dear Diary’. These creators, who will form part of the the official # DearDiarySnapStarSquad and create regular content for the brand, spent a candid afternoon with the actor sharing throwback stories and heartfelt confessions. The event reflected on the inspiration behind the perfume, focusing on the shared theme of preserving the memories that matter most.

Rashmika Mandanna added, “My friends are my everything, they’re my real-life diary. With my new perfume brand, 'Dear Diary’, I wanted to capture that intangible feeling of a cherished memory. This partnership with Snapchat for Friendship Day feels so perfect because it's the platform where we all share our daily stories and build these memories visually. I'm so excited that we have a special window to restore a Streak, a thoughtful touch that truly understands that while life can get in the way, real connections always deserve a second chance. Snapchat and ‘Dear Diary’ are both love letters to the moments we never want to forget.”

Saket Jha Saurabh, Director - Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc India added, "Friendship is the foundational principle of Snapchat, our platform is where people connect with their close friends and family and so it made sense to partner with a beloved personality like Rashmika, who embodies the spirit of authentic connection. What makes it more exciting, is that this friendship day, we came together with our beloved Snap Star creators and her to celebrate her brand ‘Dear Diary’, and also commemorated it by offering our community a chance to deepen their most important bonds through an exclusive opportunity to restore Streaks, a much loved feature on our platform, and a special bestie AR lens.”

So whether it’s rekindling an old Streak or finding your forever fragrance, this Friendship Day, Snapchat is helping Gen Z bring back what matters most: connection, creativity, and a little nostalgia.

Friendship Day Fun on Snapchat:

● Streak Restore: From 30 July 2025 to 3rd August, every Snapchatter in India gets five free Streak restores.