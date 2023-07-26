Top 5 Indian firms that help startups to grow

In India's dynamic and burgeoning startup ecosystem, a select group of firms has emerged as pivotal pillars in fostering growth and success for aspiring entrepreneurs. Beyond the realm of conventional investment, these top five firms play a multifaceted role in supporting startups across various crucial dimensions. From addressing intricate legal matters and providing strategic marketing and PR guidance to facilitating the acquisition of skilled workforce and offering comprehensive business solutions, these firms contribute significantly to the holistic development of startups in India.



Let’s delve into the essential services provided by these organisations, unveiling how their expertise has become instrumental in nurturing the growth of the country's startup landscape.

Treelife - Treelife, a multi-disciplinary legal and finance firm understands the unique challenges faced by India's thriving startup ecosystem. They specialises in providing the essential guidance and support that startups require to thrive backed by team of Lawyers, Chartered Accountants, and Company Secretaries from top firms. They are an end-to-end legal and finance firm that has catered to over 1000 players within the startup ecosystem. Unlike other legal and finance firms, they boasts a multi-disciplinary team with deep-domain expertise, dedicated to providing an unmatched experience of speed, accountability, and support for startup founders and investors.

Keka- Keka is the leading HR tech platform in India for small and medium-sized companies with 20-5000 employees. The company started as a squad of 5 and ascended to become a stellar team of 550+. From automation of people processes to creating an engaged and driven culture, Keka is everything businesses need to build a good-to-great company. Keka streamlines and automates payroll, recruiting, leave & attendance, performance management and more with ease. It has managed to leave an indelible mark with a reach of 6500+ customers across various sectors, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, professional service organisations, accounting, taxation, fin-tech and others. It currently runs the payroll of 1.5M employees across the world.

Value360 Group - A comms-tech firm unleashing the power of new media, Value360 Group is your key to unlocking success through meaningful, credible, and integrated communication. After strategic brand building for both market-leading and emerging businesses, we are proud to see several of our partners making a place for themselves in the coveted Unicorn Club.

KredX Consultants - KREDX Consultants offer top-tier funding solutions to support innovative business ideas. As a reputable financial services platform in India, we work with a vast network & financial partners nationwide and internationally. Our cutting-edge tech network product enables us to connect with thousands of businesses throughout India and provide them with the most suitable funding options.

APPSeCONNECT - A smart integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that connects applications, data sources and technologies under one single platform. It enhances efficiency for startups by connecting applications, data sources, and technologies under a single platform, and eliminates the need for time-consuming manual data exchange between various applications and systems.

With APPSeCONNECT's automation capabilities and ready-to-use integration packages, startups can seamlessly connect multiple applications, optimise workflows, and reduce operational bottlenecks. The platform's user-friendly approach allows startups to swiftly navigate the digital landscape while significantly enhancing productivity, and fuelling their growth journey.