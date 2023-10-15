A staggering 96 percent of American workers say vacation time is important to them. However, there are countless U.S. residents who delay making holiday plans and end the year with too many unused vacation days. Not only are these workers leaving money on the table, but they are also missing the opportunity to travel the world.

When you finally take advantage of all the fantastic, cheap flights available and travel to aninternational destination, you are will need assistance to make sure your trip is the best it can possibly be.

If you want to avoid newbie traveller mistakes, Fareportal’s tips will quickly become your go-to reference. Fareportal, the third-largest travel company in North America, puts together some tips and hacks for booking flights to your destination of choice.

Know When to Buy

When you want to find a cheap flights, you need to use the right tools such as comparison sites. You may be able to save more just by booking on a certain day or at specific times of the year. If you are able to travel during non-peak seasons, that’s always a plus. Some people have found that booking on a Monday or Tuesday night around midnight or on Thursdays will save you a bit of money, while booking on a Friday at 3 am. will cost you.

If you can depart on a Wednesday (rather than a Sunday) and return on a Tuesday (rather than a Wednesday), you could save more than Rs. 8000 when flying internationally. It is not a hard-and-fast rule, but time and day can make a difference.

Look for Seasonal Discounts

Every tourist destination has its own peak season, so do some research about the busiest times of year at your destination of choice. If finding cheaper tickets is important to you, try and plan your trip around these peak travel times.

Set up Price Alerts

It is always a good idea to start planning your trip in advance, particularly because it gives you time to scope out prices. When trying to book flights, price alerts will become your best friend. Note that buying tickets too far in advance may end up costing you more than necessary. Fareportal suggests setting up a price alert for your destination and time you will be traveling to make sure you are up to date on any price changes. That way, you can jump right on it and book when the price is right.

Choose the Right Seat

When you travel domestically, your choice of seat may not make a huge difference. But on a longer international flight, your seat matters! Many airlines allow you to choose your seat in advance — sometimes, for an upgrade. It is often worth it to do so. Be sure to look for a seating map for a big- picture look at your plane and the seating choices. Consider outlet access, reclining abilities, bathroom proximity, and leg room. You can even find seat reviews online, which can come in very handy before you book. Now that you know how to save on your airline tickets, you will be able to start packing and preparing for your trip.