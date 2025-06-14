Treat Your Dad To A Homemade Surprise – Easy Recipes for Father’s Day Delight

This Father’s Day, celebrate the hero of your home with a heart-warming, homemade meal made effortlessly using Godrej Microwave Oven. From refreshing Tomato Gazpacho to a wholesome Zucchini and Yellow Squash dish, and a comforting Coconut Custard to end on a sweet note, these easy-to-make microwave recipes are the perfect way to show your love. So put on your chef’s and whip up these delicious delights! TOMATO GAZPACHO





Ingredients:

Tomatoes sliced 2 Onion, sliced 1 Red Bell Pepper sliced 1 Garlic 3 cloves Oil 2 tbsp Tomato Juice 1 cup Sherry Vinegar 1 tbsp Almond Paste ¼ cup Roasted Breadcrumbs ¼ cup Black Pepper ½ tsp Salt to taste water, as needed Method of preparation: Step 1:- Take a microwave oven crispy plate or baking tray, then arrange tomato slices, onion slices, bell pepper slices and garlic on it, and place the crispy plate on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven. Select convection mode, set temperature at 200 ͦC and roast it for 8 minutes. After the oven beeps, remove the crispy plate and set to cool. Step 2:- In a blender add cucumber, onion, bell pepper, tomato juice, garlic, oil, vinegar, almond paste, breadcrumbs, black pepper, water and salt, mix well in the blender until you get a smooth puree. Cover and chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator and serve. ZUCCHINI AND YELLOW SQUASH





Ingredients:

Green Zucchini 1 Yellow Squash 1 Tomato sauce ½ cup Basil 1 tsp Oregano 1 tsp Grated Cheese ⅓ cup METHOD OF PREPARATION: Step 1: - Remove ends from the zucchini & squash and slice them thinly. Step 2: - Place these slices in a microwave-safe bowl. And on top of it add cheese, tomato sauce and basil, oregano, then mix well and cover the bowl with lid. Select micro mode on high, set time for 4 minutes and press start to cook. Sprinkle some additional cheese as desired when serving. COCONUT CUSTARD





Ingredients: