Treat Your Dad To A Homemade Surprise – Easy Recipes for Father’s Day Delight
Show Dad how much he means to you with a heartfelt, homemade spread made with love. From a chilled Tomato Gazpacho to a cheesy Zucchini Squash dish and a creamy Coconut Custard, these simple yet delicious recipes are perfect for a cozy Father’s Day celebration. No fuss, all flavors—just the way he likes it
This Father’s Day, celebrate the hero of your home with a heart-warming, homemade meal made effortlessly using Godrej Microwave Oven. From refreshing Tomato Gazpacho to a wholesome Zucchini and Yellow Squash dish, and a comforting Coconut Custard to end on a sweet note, these easy-to-make microwave recipes are the perfect way to show your love.
So put on your chef’s and whip up these delicious delights!
TOMATO GAZPACHO
Ingredients:
Tomatoes sliced 2
Onion, sliced 1
Red Bell Pepper sliced 1
Garlic 3 cloves
Oil 2 tbsp
Tomato Juice 1 cup
Sherry Vinegar 1 tbsp
Almond Paste ¼ cup
Roasted Breadcrumbs ¼ cup
Black Pepper ½ tsp
Salt to taste
water, as needed
Method of preparation:
Step 1:- Take a microwave oven crispy plate or baking tray, then arrange tomato slices, onion slices, bell pepper slices and garlic on it, and place the crispy plate on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven. Select convection mode, set temperature at 200 ͦC and roast it for 8 minutes. After the oven beeps, remove the crispy plate and set to cool.
Step 2:- In a blender add cucumber, onion, bell pepper, tomato juice, garlic, oil, vinegar, almond paste, breadcrumbs, black pepper, water and salt, mix well in the blender until you get a smooth puree. Cover and chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator and serve.
ZUCCHINI AND YELLOW SQUASH
Ingredients:
Green Zucchini 1
Yellow Squash 1
Tomato sauce ½ cup
Basil 1 tsp
Oregano 1 tsp
Grated Cheese ⅓ cup
METHOD OF PREPARATION:
Step 1: - Remove ends from the zucchini & squash and slice them thinly.
Step 2: - Place these slices in a microwave-safe bowl. And on top of it add cheese, tomato sauce and basil, oregano, then mix well and cover the bowl with lid. Select micro mode on high, set time for 4 minutes and press start to cook.
Sprinkle some additional cheese as desired when serving.
COCONUT CUSTARD
Ingredients:
Coconut Milk 1 ½ cup
Whole Milk ¾ cup
Vanilla Extract ½ tsp
Coconut Extract ½ tsp
Egg Yolks 3
Sugar ¾ cup
Cornstarch 3 tbsp
METHOD FO PREPARATION:
Step 1: -Whisk together the yolks, sugar, whole milk and cornstarch in a mixing bowl and set aside.
Step 2: - Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 2 minutes and press start to cook.
Step 3: - After the beep, remove the bowl from oven and add the mixture of yolks, milk, sugar, corn starch. Mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in-between).
Refrigerate until cold, at least for 2 hours and serve.