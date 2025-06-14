  • Menu
Treat Your Dad To A Homemade Surprise – Easy Recipes for Father’s Day Delight

Show Dad how much he means to you with a heartfelt, homemade spread made with love. From a chilled Tomato Gazpacho to a cheesy Zucchini Squash dish and a creamy Coconut Custard, these simple yet delicious recipes are perfect for a cozy Father’s Day celebration. No fuss, all flavors—just the way he likes it

This Father’s Day, celebrate the hero of your home with a heart-warming, homemade meal made effortlessly using Godrej Microwave Oven. From refreshing Tomato Gazpacho to a wholesome Zucchini and Yellow Squash dish, and a comforting Coconut Custard to end on a sweet note, these easy-to-make microwave recipes are the perfect way to show your love.

So put on your chef’s and whip up these delicious delights!

TOMATO GAZPACHO


Ingredients:

Tomatoes sliced 2

Onion, sliced 1

Red Bell Pepper sliced 1

Garlic 3 cloves

Oil 2 tbsp

Tomato Juice 1 cup

Sherry Vinegar 1 tbsp

Almond Paste ¼ cup

Roasted Breadcrumbs ¼ cup

Black Pepper ½ tsp

Salt to taste

water, as needed

Method of preparation:

Step 1:- Take a microwave oven crispy plate or baking tray, then arrange tomato slices, onion slices, bell pepper slices and garlic on it, and place the crispy plate on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven. Select convection mode, set temperature at 200 ͦC and roast it for 8 minutes. After the oven beeps, remove the crispy plate and set to cool.

Step 2:- In a blender add cucumber, onion, bell pepper, tomato juice, garlic, oil, vinegar, almond paste, breadcrumbs, black pepper, water and salt, mix well in the blender until you get a smooth puree. Cover and chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator and serve.

ZUCCHINI AND YELLOW SQUASH


Ingredients:

Green Zucchini 1

Yellow Squash 1

Tomato sauce ½ cup

Basil 1 tsp

Oregano 1 tsp

Grated Cheese ⅓ cup

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Step 1: - Remove ends from the zucchini & squash and slice them thinly.

Step 2: - Place these slices in a microwave-safe bowl. And on top of it add cheese, tomato sauce and basil, oregano, then mix well and cover the bowl with lid. Select micro mode on high, set time for 4 minutes and press start to cook.

Sprinkle some additional cheese as desired when serving.

COCONUT CUSTARD


Ingredients:

Coconut Milk 1 ½ cup

Whole Milk ¾ cup

Vanilla Extract ½ tsp

Coconut Extract ½ tsp

Egg Yolks 3

Sugar ¾ cup

Cornstarch 3 tbsp

METHOD FO PREPARATION:

Step 1: -Whisk together the yolks, sugar, whole milk and cornstarch in a mixing bowl and set aside.

Step 2: - Take a microwave oven safe bowl, add coconut milk, vanilla extract, coconut extract, mix well and select micro mode, set time for 2 minutes and press start to cook.

Step 3: - After the beep, remove the bowl from oven and add the mixture of yolks, milk, sugar, corn starch. Mix well and cook again for 3 minutes. (Stir twice in-between).

Refrigerate until cold, at least for 2 hours and serve.

