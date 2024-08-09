Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: Date, Timings, and Facts About the Ramcharitmanas Author

Tulsidas Jayanti is a significant occasion dedicated to the revered Hindu saint, poet, and author Goswami Tulsidas. Best known for his monumental work, the Ramcharitmanas, Tulsidas made a profound impact on Hindi literature by retelling the story of Lord Rama in the Awadhi language. Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated each year to honour his birth anniversary, observed on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. This day typically falls in July or August.

As Tulsidas Jayanti 2024 approaches, here’s everything you need to know about the date, timings, rituals, and some fascinating facts about this esteemed poet.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

In 2024, Tulsidas Jayanti will be observed on Sunday, August 11, marking the 527th birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas. According to the Drikpanchang, the Saptami Tithi will commence at 5:44 AM on Sunday and conclude at 7:55 AM on Monday, August 12.

How Tulsidas Jayanti is Celebrated

Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion and reverence. Many people observe the day by reading and listening to the works of Tulsidas, particularly the Ramcharitmanas, either at home or in temples. Devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman, offering prayers and participating in rituals. Across India, there are temples that house idols of Tulsidas Ji, where devotees make donations and provide food to the needy and Brahmins.

Another common practice is the organization of Ramayana Path, where people gather to worship Lord Rama and Hanuman. After the prayers, prasad is distributed among all participants.

Interesting Facts About Goswami Tulsidas

1. Reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki: Tulsidas is believed to be a reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki, the original author of the Ramayana.

2. Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi: The famous Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi is named in honour of Tulsidas.

3. Founder of Sankatmochan Temple: The popular Sankatmochan Temple in Varanasi is believed to have been established by Tulsidas.

4. Unique Birth: It is said that Tulsidas spent 12 months in his mother’s womb and was born with 32 teeth, an unusual phenomenon.

5. First Words: At birth, Tulsidas did not cry but instead uttered the name "Ram," earning him the nickname Rambola.

6. Composer of Hanuman Chalisa: Goswami Tulsidas is also credited with composing the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

7. Literary Contributions: Besides the Ramcharitmanas, Tulsidas authored several other works, including RamlallaNahachhu, Barvai Ramayan, Ramagya Prashna, Parvati Mangal, and Janaki Mangal.

8. Divine Visions: Tulsidas claimed to have had direct visions of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and even Shiva-Parvati in many of his writings.

9. Death in Varanasi: According to legends, Tulsidas passed away at the Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

10. Orphaned Early: Tulsidas lost his parents at a very young age, growing up as a poor orphan.

Tulsidas Jayanti serves as a day of deep spiritual reflection and celebration, honoring the life and teachings of a poet who has left an indelible mark on Hindu literature and devotion.