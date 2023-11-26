Watch The Viral Video Of Unconventional Tea-Making Sparking Online Debate In India

In India, the love for chai goes beyond a mere beverage choice; it represents a cultural phenomenon deeply woven into daily life. Chai is more than a drink; it's a cherished part of millions of hearts. Its aromatic spices, comforting warmth, and moments of respite define the profound affection Indians have for this brew. Whether at roadside stalls or in lavish homes, chai acts as a unifying force, fostering conversations, building connections, and creating shared experiences that transcend societal boundaries.

However, a controversy erupted over an unconventional method of making tea shared on social media platforms. It all began with a viral video showcasing an individual employing an unusual approach to brew the beloved beverage.

In the footage, the person was seen frying tea leaves in a pan along with sugar, creating a peculiar concoction. The addition of cardamom and a splash of water formed a curious mixture, which underwent another round of vigorous boiling. Following this unorthodox step, milk was introduced, only to be boiled again. Here is the viral video, have a look at it:

I strongly condemn this new way to make chai.

Should we file a petition in SC to stop this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/jy4BMgR472 — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 25, 2023

As the video circulated on social media, reactions were as diverse as the varieties of tea available. Netizens, known for their vocal expressions in the digital realm, couldn't contain their incredulity. Some were aghast, feeling that this audacious act was an assault on the sacred art of tea-making.



Expressions of dismay ranged from bemusement to outright indignation. One user coined the unconventional brew as "chai-subzi," while another, in jest, asked, "Amul butter ka tadka kha hai?" Amid the online debate, staunch traditionalists passionately defended the sanctity of a perfectly brewed cup of chai.



The tea aficionado behind the controversial video chose to remain anonymous in the midst of this virtual storm, seemingly reveling in the attention generated by their unorthodox tea-making style.

