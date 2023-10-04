Live
- Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-driven Reality Labs: Report
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
- Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream
- Chandrababu's lawyer denies TDP chief's involvement in the skill development case
- Akbaruddin’s daughter Fatima to fray in politics
World Animal Day
The history of World Animal Day is ever-evolving, but the first expression of the day seems to have been established in 1925 by Heinrich Zimmermann, a German author and publisher of a magazine called Man and Dog.
The original celebration took place on March 24 as an event celebrated in Berlin’s sports palace where more than 5,000 people were in attendance. In 1931, a convention of ecologists in Florence, Italy, were highlighting the plight of animal species that were endangered, and World Animal Day grew in popularity as it spread around the world.
World Animal Day is an annual celebration of all things furry is now a popular day in which people remember the important role that animals have to play in the world, as well as the people who devote their lives in working to protect and care for them.