The history of World Animal Day is ever-evolving, but the first expression of the day seems to have been established in 1925 by Heinrich Zimmermann, a German author and publisher of a magazine called Man and Dog.

The original celebration took place on March 24 as an event celebrated in Berlin’s sports palace where more than 5,000 people were in attendance. In 1931, a convention of ecologists in Florence, Italy, were highlighting the plight of animal species that were endangered, and World Animal Day grew in popularity as it spread around the world.

World Animal Day is an annual celebration of all things furry is now a popular day in which people remember the important role that animals have to play in the world, as well as the people who devote their lives in working to protect and care for them.