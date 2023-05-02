Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
World Asthma Day
Millions of people all over the world suffer from Asthma, which means that most people know someone that suffers from it. Those who have someone with asthma in their lives are typically familiar with the ‘psst psst’ sound of the inhalers that make a relatively normal day to day life possible for the ones who use them.
World Asthma Day is dedicated to raising awareness about this pernicious disease. And it also seeks to bring awareness and advanced asthma care to sufferers throughout the world.
