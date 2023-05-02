Millions of people all over the world suffer from Asthma, which means that most people know someone that suffers from it. Those who have someone with asthma in their lives are typically familiar with the ‘psst psst’ sound of the inhalers that make a relatively normal day to day life possible for the ones who use them.

World Asthma Day is dedicated to raising awareness about this pernicious disease. And it also seeks to bring awareness and advanced asthma care to sufferers throughout the world.