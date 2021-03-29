World Backup Day-It is Always Better to have Second Copy

In Modern world, everything revolves around data, on this world backup day, 31st March, we must take a pledge that we will ensure to take utmost care in saving precious digital documents.

Your Data is more precious than your Device

Hardware is getting cheaper day by day, with online stores offering huge amount of discounts. In recent times, individuals store all precious moments of their lives in the form of data be it their wedding pictures or video or their newborn photos as well as birthday celebration pictures. If these significant files are lost, it becomes very difficult to replace them and sometimes we may not be able to replace them but if device is lost, we can buy new one anytime.

Why we are fortunate?

We are very fortunate, we access to most powerful Computers & Technology, we can save a lot of data, and we can retrieve them any time we want.

Crashes happen-Data recovery costly affair

Crashes tend to happen more often than we think, we need to be prepared. If data is not stored well, data recovery can be a very costly affair. And there is no guarantee that you would be able to recover everything you stored on your computer.

Why we should have backup?

• Your phone might get stolen and you may lose all your videos and pictures

• Sometimes you may accidentally delete all your important files

• A virus might hold your data hostage, only when you pay it would remove the restraints

• Sometimes you may forget your laptop in any café or lose it in transit

• Your external hard drive might also crash, deleting all your files.

Backup is like having a Second Copy

When you begin to back up your data, you are a making second copy of your valuable data, which you would not like to, lose it. Anytime something happens to your original, you need not worry; you can always restore your back up to your device.

What is the main objective of Back up?

The main objective of backup is to have recovery plan when the primary data become inaccessible. Technically, a backup means keeping any piece of data in two different places.

Why online backup is becoming popular?

The online backup is becoming popular in recent days because it offers an entirely different location wherein your copies of your files would be stored. For example, if you store data in a flash drive and plug it to your lap top and if you lose your lap top which has flash drive plugged in and the objective of backup become pointless.

Cloud storage is not the same thing as cloud backup. Cloud back up is also referred as online backup; it has been designed specifically to make copies of your files and it ensures continues backup and it provides an easy way to restore your files. Cloud storage is a place, wherein you can selectively upload your important files, which you desire to keep away from your device.

How Cloud backup is better?

If your computer is stolen or crashes and you have been not constantly moved your updated files to your cloud storage, then you would lose your files which were not manually uploaded. Even if you have turned on file sync option, if the specific file is deleted or infected with malware, your data would get deleted or infected. This is where cloud backup comes handy. If offers clean version of your data from the time your data got infected or deleted.

World Backup Day Activities

• One must ensure to copy all files to an external hard drive

• Play in the clouds-Google Clouds, check others too

• Time to Time back up files-Make it habit

Why one should celebrate Backup day?

• Being prepared is almost like winning half of the battle

• It helps you achieve peace of mind

• You can dig your archive any time you desire