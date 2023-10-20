World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Theme, History, Meaning and Symptoms Of The Silent Bone Disease

World Osteoporosis Day, celebrated each year on October 20, is dedicated to raising awareness about the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone diseases. It is a medical condition where the bones lose density and become weak. Millions of people (both men and women) in India suffer from osteoporotic fractures every year.

In 1996, the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom, with the support of the European Commission, declared October 20 as World Osteoporosis Day. In 1998, the World Health Organization (WHO) also joined as a co-sponsor of this important day.

World Osteoporosis Day Theme 2023

The International Osteoporosis Foundation has called for the theme of this year's celebrations to be “BUILDING BETTER BONES throughout life.” This campaign aims to educate people about osteoporosis and its impacts. This year's theme also highlights the following measures to prevent it.

1. Eat a diet rich in proteins, vitamins, calcium and nutrients.

2. Get at least 40 minutes of exercise daily to help maintain a healthy body weight.

3. Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

4. Be alert about diseases, genetics, medication and menopause.

World Osteoporosis Day History

World Osteoporosis Day began on 20 October 1996 with the help of the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom and the European Commission. Since 1997, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has been in charge of this awareness day. It is interesting to note that before 1994, osteoporosis was not considered a major health problem. However, in 1998, two major organisations joined forces to establish the International Osteoporosis Foundation, focusing on educating the public about osteoporosis.

The IOF (International Osteoporosis Foundation) was established through the collaborative efforts of two organisations: the European Osteoporosis Foundation, founded in 1987, and the International Federation of Societies for Skeletal Diseases (IFSSD), which began in 1995.

By uniting these organisations, they were able to better focus and pool their resources to support scientists and healthcare organisations around the world working on osteoporosis.

World Osteoporosis Day Meaning

In 2023, World Osteoporosis Day kicks off a campaign to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases. This campaign will be carried out worldwide by the Osteoporosis Patients Society. They will host several events and activities each month leading up to World Osteoporosis Day in 2023.

Symptoms of silent bone disease

1. Grip strength weakened by low bone density.

2. Fragile and brittle nails derived from lack of bone density.

3. Feeling tension when lifting things, bending or even coughing.

4. A low-impact fracture: Bones become so brittle that they can break even with minor falls.

How to celebrate

1. Organise workshops or seminars on osteoporosis, its prevention and management. Invite health professionals to talk about bone health, nutrition and exercise.

2. Offer free or discounted bone density screenings to the community. This can help people assess their risk of osteoporosis.

3. Organise a charity walk or run to raise funds for research and promote physical activity, which is vital for bone health.

4. Use social media to share informative posts, infographics, and videos on bone-healthy prevention, treatment, and recipes. Use relevant hashtags to reach a wider audience.

5. Host cooking classes or workshops that focus on bone-healthy recipes and the importance of a calcium-rich diet.

6. Offer free yoga or exercise classes that emphasise routines and poses beneficial for bone health. Encourage participants to adopt a regular exercise routine.

7. Invite experts to give public lectures on osteoporosis and its impact on daily life. Leave time for questions from the audience.

8. Partner with local healthcare providers to offer bone health checks, including bone density scans and consultations with specialists.

9. Encourage people to wear white on World Osteoporosis Day to symbolise the importance of strong bones and raise awareness.

10. Visit schools, senior centers, and community groups to educate people about the importance of bone health at all stages of life.