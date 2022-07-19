Products are one of the main aspects of businesses everywhere that helps keep people moving and the economy growing. However, how products are developed and how resources are used can be a tricky thing to understand, especially in the global context.



If you work in an industry where your products affect the lives of individuals each day or are just looking to understand how the product industry works, then check out the holiday known as World Product Day, a day dedicated to helping others share their experiences in the economy through their company jobs.