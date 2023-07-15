World Youth Skills Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes and Greetings

World Youth Skills Day, celebrated annually on July 15, serves as a reminder of the importance of empowering young people with the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing global landscape. It is a day to recognize the potential and talent of young people and to inspire and encourage them to develop their skills and abilities. On this occasion, let us explore some quotes, wishes and greetings that can be shared to commemorate World Youth Skills Day.

World Youth Skills Day 2023 Quotes

• “Investing in youth skills development can transform young lives and entire communities." - Ban Ki-moon

• “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." - BB King

• “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." - Albert Schweitzer

• “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." - Nelson Mandela

World Youth Skills Day 2023 Wishes/Greetings

• On World Youth Skills Day, embrace learning and skill development. Find joy in acquiring new abilities and shape a promising future for yourself and others.

• May you harness your skills and talents to make a positive difference in the world. Happy World Youth Skills Day

• Wishing all the young minds out there a happy World Youth Skills Day. May this day ignite your curiosity, fuel your ambition, and empower you to achieve greatness through the development of your skills.

• On World Youth Skills Day, I wish you continued success in your journey toward becoming the best version of yourself.

• Sending warm wishes on World Youth Skills Day. May you embark on a path filled with exciting opportunities, new experiences, and the development of skills that will open doors to a prosperous future.

• Happy World Youth Skills Day. Today, may you find fulfillment and purpose as you navigate the path of skill development.

World Youth Skills Day serves as a reminder that investing in the skills and abilities of young people is vital for their personal growth and the prosperity of society as a whole. Let us celebrate this day by encouraging and supporting the youth in their journey towards skill development.