Wright Brothers' Day

One important day that changed the world was the day when a man was able to fly through the air in the style of a bird! Not only was this unprecedented, but it set the stage for a whole host of other ideas and inventions that have contributed to the advancement of technology as well as the adventure into space.

The airplane has certainly made the globe a much smaller, more accessible place for humans. And right at the beginning of it all were two brothers from the US state of Ohio, Orville and Wilbur Wright.

On September 24, 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the anniversary of the Wright Flyer's maiden flight in 1903 to be a codified holiday (it is a commemorative day on government calendars, but is not technically a government holiday). It has been observed annually ever since that time, both in honor of the pioneering experiments of the Wrights as well as to focus on the history and future of aviation technologies.