Ganesh Immersion 2024: Live Updates and Highlights

The Ganesh idols across the twin cities in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are all set for visarjan today amidst full security and enormous arrangements. Meanwhile, the massive Ganesh idol has already been loaded onto a vehicle with the assistance of a crane.

Following the successful loading, welding work was carried out without moving the colossal statue. Once this essential welding task is completed, a pooja ceremony will be conducted in honor of Lord Ganapati. The grand procession featuring the beloved Ganesha will commence shortly afterward.