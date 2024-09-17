  • Menu
Ganesh Immersion 2024: Live Updates and Highlights

Ganesh Immersion 2024: Live Updates and Highlights
Learn about the rules and guidelines for safe Ganesh idol immersion during Ganpati Visarjan 2024.

The Ganesh idols across the twin cities in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are all set for visarjan today amidst full security and enormous arrangements. Meanwhile, the massive Ganesh idol has already been loaded onto a vehicle with the assistance of a crane.

Following the successful loading, welding work was carried out without moving the colossal statue. Once this essential welding task is completed, a pooja ceremony will be conducted in honor of Lord Ganapati. The grand procession featuring the beloved Ganesha will commence shortly afterward.

2024-09-17 01:15:29
  • 17 Sep 2024 5:32 AM GMT

    CM Revanth visited Tank Bund and inspected arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion. The CM instructed the authorities to ensure no untoward incidents during the immersion. The Crane operators have been asked to work in the shifts.


  • 17 Sep 2024 5:18 AM GMT

    The famous Balapur Ganesh Laddu was auctioned at a whopping Rs 30 lakh 1000 . Local citizen Kolan

    Shankar won the laddu auction before the Ganesh idol immersion procession started.

    Richmond Villa Laddu ₹ 1 Cr 87 Lakhs.

  • 17 Sep 2024 5:12 AM GMT

    Chief minister A Revanth Reddy reached Tank Bund to inspect the Ganesh idol immersion in Hussain Sagar.

  • 17 Sep 2024 5:11 AM GMT

    The grand Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is processeding withmuch fanfare, drawing thousands of devotees. A major highlight of the event was the energetic participation of MLA Danam Nagender, who captivated the crowd with his dance performance.



  • 17 Sep 2024 5:02 AM GMT

    Belapur Ganesh


