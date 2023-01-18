Live Updates: Telangana Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh News Today 18 January 2023
- 18 Jan 2023 5:23 AM GMT
BRS Public Meet
Choppers take off at Begumpet airport. KCR Kerala CM Vijayan MP Santosh MLC Kavitha Akhikesh Yadav in 1st chopper. Dekhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann are n second chopper.
- 18 Jan 2023 5:16 AM GMT
Rohith Vemula death anniversary
Clashes broke out between two student groups at Lucknow University over an event to commemorate eighth death anniversary of Rohith Vemula. The two student organisations got into a heated argument and raised slogans against each other. However, the police and the university administration intervened and separated both the groups.
- 18 Jan 2023 5:13 AM GMT
Arvind Kejriwal at Telangana
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwanth Mann, Kerala CM Pinrai Vijayan, CPI secretary D Raja reached Pragathi Bhavan. The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hosted breakfast to the guests. The leaders will be leaving for Yadadri in a chopper after breakfast.