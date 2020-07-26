Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation today
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his "Mann Ki Baat" today. This will be his 67th "Mann Ki Baat".
Narendra Modi is likely to speak about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis and unlock 3.0 the third phase of upliftment of lockdown. PM Modi is also expected to pay respects to the martyrs of Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes. This day is celebrated in the Kargil–Dras sector and the national capital New Delhi, where the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Calling attention to the August 7, which is National Handloom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses upon the fact that the handloom of India and our handicrafts encompass a glorious history of hundreds of years.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes citizens of India for teh upcoming festival of siblings - Rakhshabandhan.
India's recovery rate better than other countries but Covid still lethal: Modi
Today, the coronavirus recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than in most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cites instances where during the coronavirus pandemic, the rural regions came up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country.
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi further talks about the COVID-19 pandemic. He encourages proper use of masks urging everyone that whenever one feels the masks as bothersome and want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, nurses; corona warriors wearing masks and diligently working to save lives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaks about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country: "Our Covid-19 recovery rate is better than other nations, and so is the death toll. Yes, its saddening to lose even one person, but lakhs have been saved."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "I urge you all to visit www.gallantryaward.gov.in and read about our brave soliders." He plays former PM Vajpayee's message from Red Fort on Kargil which "resonates even today." "Before taking any action, let us ask ourselves whether its worth the sacrifice that the soldiers made in Kargil," Modi reiterates.
PM Modi Begins Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his Mann ki Baat, on the ocassion of Kargil Diwas. He says "the day is very special, as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen."
PM Modi Mann ki Baat Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat is set to begin shortly.
In a tweet on Kargil Diwas today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said - "India remains eternally grateful to our soldiers for their bravery. #CourageInKargil."
India remains eternally grateful to our soldiers for their bravery. #CourageInKargil https://t.co/BCyl5ZMvzx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020