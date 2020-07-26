Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation today

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his "Mann Ki Baat" today. This will be his 67th "Mann Ki Baat".

Narendra Modi is likely to speak about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis and unlock 3.0 the third phase of upliftment of lockdown. PM Modi is also expected to pay respects to the martyrs of Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on 26 July every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes. This day is celebrated in the Kargil–Dras sector and the national capital New Delhi, where the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year