Nani's Pan-Indian Film 'Dasara' Starts with Overwhelming Response in US Premiere

The much-awaited film "Dasara" starring Nani has been released in India today, following its premiere in the US last night. The response from the audience in the US has been overwhelming, with the film making a massive start at the box office, collecting $550,000 in just its premieres. This is expected to increase with the last show of the day yet to be accounted for. Nani has previously had six films that grossed over one million dollars in the US, and "Dasara" is expected to continue his successful streak. The film, which is Nani's first pan-Indian movie, has a rooted storyline and is expected to appeal to audiences across India as well.

Despite being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Nani had faith in the story and skills of the director, which seems to have paid off with the audience's response to the film. With the advantage of the long weekend starting today, "Dasara" has a good chance of becoming Nani's first 100 crore film. The box office collections in the US are just a sample of the magic "Dasara" is expected to create at the box office.