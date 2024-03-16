Live
Just In
PM Nargarkurnool meeting - Live Updates
PM Narendra Modi attends a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Telangana
Live Updates
- 16 March 2024 8:01 AM GMT
PM Modi provided stable government for the past 10 years- TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy
Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been providing stable and good governance to the country for the past 10 years.
Addressing the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Nagarkurnool, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, he said that the entire world is looking in awe at the country under Modi's leadership.
"KCR's family robbed Telangana for 10 yeas thorugh corruption in constracts, irrigation projets, land and granite."
- 16 March 2024 7:22 AM GMT
I want everyone speaking in Telugu to listen to my speeches. I have taken the help of Artificial Intelligence and ensured all my interactions were in Telangana. Modi asked them to keep interacting with him on social media. Appealed to support BJP candidates.
- 16 March 2024 7:19 AM GMT
The alliance between the corrupt and Parivarvadi parties fore strong bonds. But, I will not spare the corrupt. To send them to jail and to fight against the corrupt, "I need your blessings."
- 16 March 2024 7:17 AM GMT
BRS is not different from the Congress. KCR wanted to change the Ambedkar's constitution. It promised to make dalit the first chief minister of the state. It promised to provide Dalit Bandhu. However, it did not deliver on the Dalit Bandhu.
- 16 March 2024 7:15 AM GMT
The Congress insulted Dr BR Amedkar.
They continue to insult the SC, ST and OBCs.
How they insulted President Draupadi Murmu.
We have all witnessed how the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister was made to sit on the floor.
- 16 March 2024 7:12 AM GMT
The corrupt Parivarvadi parties like BRS and Congress earning their political bread and butter in the name of social justice have opposed these initiatives.
- 16 March 2024 7:10 AM GMT
My government worked to deliver welfare schemes to the people of Telangana.
One crore people were provided bank accounts
1.2 crore people are provided health insurance at a nominal premium.
67 lakh people and small businesses were given Mudra loads
80 lakh people were provided, Ayushman Bharat
We have started the process to empower the Madiga community in Telangana.
This will continue and the majority of beneficiaries of these schemes benefit SC, ST, OBC and women.
- 16 March 2024 7:05 AM GMT
There is no need for the Modi to provide for his family. The 140 crore people are my family.
"I have no pleasure to enjoy the power hanging on to the office. I have served as the chief minister and the Prime Minister. I did not work for myself but worked for the people."
That is what makes Modi's guarantee mean a guarantee to fulfil the guarantee.
When Modi said Article 370, construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and to make the country's economy stronger, he delivered. That is Modi's guarantee.
- 16 March 2024 7:01 AM GMT
Congress that ruled the country for decades with lies and loot. Brought no change in the lives of people.
The change in the country has come when you brought supporting me. There is only one guarantee for the change that is Modi's guarantee.
For the first time poor have received free vaccination, piped drinking water, housing, and LPG. Thousands of villages for the first time have witnessed electrification.
For the first time 25 crore people have come out of poverty. We need to bring such changes in the Telangana.