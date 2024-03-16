PM Modi provided stable government for the past 10 years- TS BJP chief G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been providing stable and good governance to the country for the past 10 years.

Addressing the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Nagarkurnool, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, he said that the entire world is looking in awe at the country under Modi's leadership.

"KCR's family robbed Telangana for 10 yeas thorugh corruption in constracts, irrigation projets, land and granite."

As if the loot in Telangana is not enough, the KCR's family went to Delhi engaged in a Delhi liquor scam selling beer and brandy. But, "the BRS and Congress leaders in unison are blaming the centre and the BJP."

The people of Telangana have got rid of small thieves by defeating the corrupt BRS. However, Congress is no different not a single day ever went without looting the country during the UPA regime.

"I urge people of Telangana to vote for BJP to win 17 out of 17 seats to bring back the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back to power and to pave way to bring real change in Telangana."

'Make BJP win all the 17 seats in the ensuing parliament elections. We will work sincerely for the development of Telangana," said Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy appealed to intellectuals, poets, teachers, farmers, youth and women to bless the BJP.

Taking on the Congress, the Telangana BJP chief charged that the six guarantees like unemployment allowance, Rythu Bandhu, farm loan waiver and Mahalakshmi schemes are not fully grounded. However, Congress is propagating as if they have implemented the promised six guarantees. "The Congress party which has come to power with falsely promising the six guarantees." He asked people to question every Congress leader coming to ask for support on the six guarantees.

Modi's government has funded several development projects in Telangana for the past 10 years and supporting by bringing back Modi for the third time will enable to continue the welfare of the poor in the country.

Kishan Reddy said that Modi is trying to speak in Telugu and giving respect to the Telugu language. People of two Telugu states can listen to his speeches in the Telugu language on social media handle X and asked to support BJP for winning 400 seats by the NDA.