Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 19 September 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana as on Friday reported 2,043 coronavirus positive cases and 11deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,67,046 while the deaths at 1016.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on Friday reported 8096 coronavirus positive cases and 67 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,09,558 while the deaths at 5244.

Coronavirus in India as on Friday reported 96,424 coronavirus positive cases and 1,174 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 52,14,678 while the deaths at 84,372.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:15 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 19 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 19 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 4 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 19 (1 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:53 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:10 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:15 PM; Isha: 7:27 PM

