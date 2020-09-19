TRS to oppose agriculture bill in Rajya Sabha

The TRS MPs will vote against new agriculture bill which will be introduced by the Central government in Rajya Sabha on Monday. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the MPs on the same. The CM said that the bill would cause harm to the farmers and benefit the corporates to expand their businesses.

Rao said that bill would allow the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country but in fact, farmers seldom go far places to sell their produce bearing all the transport expenses. He further said that the centre decided to decrease the import tax to 15 per cent from 50 per cent and import one crore tonnes of maize from other countries.



The Chief Minister also wondered as to how the centre has the taken decision when the country is facing an economic slowdown. He also questioned the centre as to what is the use of decreasing the import tax and increase maize imports from abroad when plenty of maize being produced in the country.



The agriculture bill is seemed to cause heavy losses to the farming sector and no benefits for the farmers is seen. He instructed the MPs to strongly oppose the bill in the Rajya Sabha and vote against it.

