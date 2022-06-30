TS 10th class Results 2022 Live: Check SSC results here
The Telangana SSC results 2022 which are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students and their parents, will be released in a few hours. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Class 10 results at 11.30 am on Thursday.
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) announced the SSC results 2022 on Thursday. The results were released by the Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy where the pass percentage has stood at 90 percent. The students are advised to visit the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.
Live Updates
- 30 Jun 2022 7:11 AM GMT
Since the Telangana Board has not conducted exams for the past two years, the outcome appears to have mirrored the reality of learning among students after two years of school closure and online classes. Therefore, the Telangana Board has decided to hold two hours of daily classes for students who have failed. This is done to conceal the learning losses.
- 30 Jun 2022 7:11 AM GMT
As announced, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education has announced the class 10th results. As many as 4,53,201 of the 5,03,570 students who attended have cleared their exams. However, the pass rate is the lowest in three years.
- 30 Jun 2022 6:47 AM GMT
- 30 Jun 2022 6:45 AM GMT
As many as 30007 school recorded hundred per cent pass percentage while 15 state schools secured zero pass percentage. Among districts, Siddipet has highest pass percentage of 97.85 and Hyderabad with the lowest pass percentage of 79.63.
- 30 Jun 2022 6:34 AM GMT
Telangana SSC Public Exam 2022 results (regular candidates)
Appeared: 5,03,579
Pass: 4,53,201
Pass percent: 90 %
Girls:
Appeared: 2,48,146
Pass: 2,29,422
Pass percent: 92.45%
Boys:
Appeared: 2,55,433
Pass: 2,23,799
Pass percent: 87.61 %
- 30 Jun 2022 6:32 AM GMT
TS SSC result 2022: 11,343 schools to score 10/10
A total of 11,343 schools have scored 100 percent pass percentage i.e., 10/10.
- 30 Jun 2022 6:28 AM GMT
Highlights
• The percentage of passes secured by Boys is 87.61 whereas Girls secured 92.45 percent.
• Girls secured 12.55 higher percentage of passes than Boys.
• This year 30007 schools secured 100% of passes
• This year 15 schools secured 0 percentage of passes
- 30 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT
Both regular and private candidates put together 5,21,073 candidates have appeared for the SSC Public Examinations 2022 .
- 30 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT
Among districts, Siddipet has highest pass percentage of 97.85 and Hyderabad has the lowest pass percentage of 79.63percent.
- 30 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT
