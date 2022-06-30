TS 10th class Results 2022 Live: Check SSC results here

The Telangana SSC results 2022 which are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students and their parents, will be released . State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Class 10 results at 11.30 am on Thursday.

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) announced the SSC results 2022 on Thursday. The results were released by the Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy where the pass percentage has stood at 90 percent. The students are advised to visit the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.



