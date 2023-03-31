Viduthalai Part 1 Twitter Review: VetriMaaran Never fails to impress
Viduthalai Part 1, is a 2023 Tamil-language period crime thriller film written and directed by Vetrimaaran. Produced by Elred Kumar under the banners...
Viduthalai Part 1, is a 2023 Tamil-language period crime thriller film written and directed by Vetrimaaran. Produced by Elred Kumar under the banners of RS Infotainment. The film stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. This film was presented by RS Infotainment. Check out Live Updates here
Live Updates
Director #VetriMaaran 's #ViduthalaiPart1 now in theatres near you
Master Piece. Deserve for More National Awards in Year 2023. Kudos to #Vetrimaran 🔥🔥🔥& God of music #ilayaraja@sooriofficial Outstanding Acting @VijaySethuOffl Mass Acting @BhavaniSre Superb Performance.
#ViduthalaiPart1 4/5 Vetrimaaran's Another Sambavam🔥 Very Good 1st Half & Good 2nd Half. Award Winning Performance By Soori. VJS & Bhavani Sri Gud. Chetan's Performance Impressive. 10 Mins Single Shot Intro Scene & Climax Scene👏👏 👏 Brilliant Cinematography & Apt BGM. (18+)…— veerappan😇 (@veerapp61077011) March 31, 2023
Veramathiri 🔥🔥🔥🔥Lifetime role pichittinga Na 👍🏻Comedy role inime doubt tha😂 #ViduthalaiPart1 #Viduthalaifdfs #Soori— surya (@rajkuma39457955) March 31, 2023
Congratulation #VettriMaran sir ., Nanban @VijaySethuOffl & @sooriofficial anna
Mastro @ilaiyaraaja sir
Entire #ViduthalaiPart1 team
#ViduthalaiPart1 Iyoo enna movie da ithu vera level 💥💥💥🥵 #VetriMaran anna 😘😘 @sooriofficial acting parthu meranduten enna acting da iyoo 🥵🥵💥 @VijaySethuOffl verithanam na 💥💥 @ilaiyaraaja ayya music mind-blowing overall movie 10/10 bayagarama iruku part2 waiting 💥💥— Singamdfan (@Yuvaraj07309839) March 31, 2023
I like how #Vetrimaaran is not afraid to take on complex socio-political issues. The role of #VijaySethupathi allows him to show a darker and grittier side to his acting, something that adds to the tone of the film. More mirattal in part two, hopefully. #ViduthalaiPart1— Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) March 31, 2023
#Soori got a lifetime settlement role from #VetriMaaran
#ViduthalaiPart1 was completely dominated by him
#ViduthalaiPart1— Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) March 31, 2023
Lifetime role for Soori 👏🏻👏🏻
Vjs small role but impactful,
bhavni, chetan, GVM & everyone perf super
Ilayaraja music 👍
Vetrimaaran slams again political system and police torture.. etc but this time harder
Vetrimaaran's winning streak continues 👍👍👍
