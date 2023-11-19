Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
World Cup Final: India vs Australia Live Score Updates
Stay on top of the excitement with live score updates of the World Cup Final between India and Australia
Stay on top of the excitement with live score updates of the World Cup Final between India and Australia. Follow every thrilling moment as the cricket giants clash for supremacy. Don't miss a run, wicket, or boundary – experience the intensity in real-time
2023-11-19 05:37:33
- 19 Nov 2023 8:30 AM GMT
100,000 people singing the anthem, it just can't get any better. A spectacular air show from the IAF Suryakiran Aerobatic team.
- 19 Nov 2023 8:28 AM GMT
The match officials make their way out to the middle, followed by one of the greatest cricketers - Sachin Tendulkar. Now, the players from both teams stride out for the national anthems. Australia's Advance Australia Fair first, followed by India's Jana Gana Mana.
