India TV Expands Reach on Samsung TV Plus

India TV Group, a pioneer in news broadcasting, has tied up with Samsung TV Plus India to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing Connected TV (CTV) space. As part of this collaboration, India TV Group’s Connected TV (CTV) exclusive channels India TV, India TV Speed News, India TV Aap Ki Adalat, and India TV Yoga are now accessible on the Samsung TV Plus platform. Viewers can now enjoy easy access to extensive high-quality content offerings ranging from news, current affairs, fitness and entertainment. This strategic move marks a significant step in India TV's mission to broaden its audience by leveraging the expanding CTV market.

“Our collaboration with Samsung TV Plus opens new and wider avenues for viewers. It is a stepping-stone towards delivering quality and diverse and rich content to the combined audience. We are optimistic that the coming together of India TV and Samsung TV Plus will redefine and improve the experience of online content consumption,” said Amit Kumar Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, India TV.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs, offering a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more, in select countries. In India, Samsung TV Plus gives viewers access to over 100 live TV channels and thousands of movies and shows, both live and on-demand.

"Samsung TV Plus has been at the forefront of bringing high-quality content via FAST to our viewers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide content that our consumers find interesting and useful. The addition of the four new channels from the India TV group impresses upon our vision to deliver quality and diverse content,” said Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus India.