Maharashtra: FDA seizes food stock worth Rs 79.97 lakh in statewide crackdown

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on food safety violations, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized approximately 35.547 tonnes of food stock worth an estimated Rs 79.97 lakh during a special statewide inspection drive, aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of potentially unsafe food products and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division witnessed the largest seizure during the drive, with officials confiscating 32.639 tonnes of food stock from five locations. The seized goods were valued at more than Rs 65.80 lakh, making this the most significant action undertaken during the special inspection campaign.

In another major operation, the FDA’s Nashik Division seized 2,908 kilograms of spices and ajwain from two locations. The total value of the confiscated stock was estimated at Rs 14.16 lakh. An official said that the seizure speaks volumes about the department’s focus on inspecting food products that are widely used in everyday cooking and ensuring that they meet prescribed quality and safety standards.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the FDA suspended the licences of two food establishments after inspections revealed unhygienic conditions and violations of applicable rules. Officials claim that the action is a clear pointer to the department’s efforts to hold food business operators accountable for maintaining proper hygiene and adhering to mandatory food safety requirements.

The statewide inspection drive forms part of the FDA’s broader efforts to strengthen food safety enforcement and prevent the sale of substandard or potentially unsafe food products, said officials. By conducting inspections at multiple locations and taking action against establishments found violating regulations, the department aims to protect consumers from health risks associated with unsafe food handling, storage and distribution, officials added.

The substantial quantity and value of the seized stock indicate the scale of enforcement undertaken during the campaign. The action also sends a strong message to manufacturers, traders and food business operators that violations of food safety norms will invite regulatory action.



