CBI arrests two ED officials in Lucknow in Rs 5 lakh bribery case

New Delhi/Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has apprehended two officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow Zone, in an alleged Rs 5 lakh bribery case.

The accused have been identified as Enforcement Officer Deepak Kumar and Head Constable Manoj Dwivedi, both posted at the ED's Lucknow office

According to a CBI press release, the agency registered a case on the same day against Manoj Dwivedi and Deepak Kumar of the ED’s Lucknow office following a complaint alleging a demand for illegal gratification.

The complaint stated that Dwivedi had allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant’s father in exchange for helping him in an Enforcement Directorate case. The complainant’s father had reportedly received two summonses from the ED’s Lucknow Zone in August and September 2026.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on Friday. During the operation, Dwivedi was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 5,00,000 on behalf of Enforcement Officer Deepak Kumar to extend favour to the complainant’s father in the ED case.

The CBI subsequently apprehended both accused officials in connection with the alleged bribery. The agency is continuing its investigation to establish the full extent of the alleged misconduct and determine whether other officials were involved

According to officials, the action underlines the CBI’s efforts to combat corruption among public servants and reinforce accountability in government agencies. The case also highlights the importance of reporting alleged demands for bribes by public officials.

The CBI has urged citizens who encounter corruption or face demands for bribes from public servants to report such incidents. Further investigation into the alleged Rs 5 lakh bribery case involving Deepak Kumar and Dwivedi is underway.



