IRCTC move welcome

The decision of the IRCTC in providing fresh cooked food from their pantries to all the passengers in all the trains from February 14 is certainly laudable. Presently there is no proper supply of organised food in most of the trains and the passengers necessarily have to depend on outsiders who bring food packets in different stations which the Railways are also aware of.

These are very costly and nobody knows as regards the quality or hygiene under which they are prepared . The railways only supply Vegetable biryani or other non-vegetarian biryanis under ' meals quota ' presently these days which is always disgusting especially while having long journeys such as to Delhi, Allahabad, Calcutta and Trivandrum etc

We remember as to how the railways used to provide vegetarian thalis earlier days with roti, chapathi, dal, sambar, pickle and curd etc on long distance travels which used to satisfy our hunger for food. We appeal to the Railway ministry to ensure that the food supplied by the IRCTC is qualitative, quantitative and reasonably priced .

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad