Lockdown cannot be a solution

We have to be proud that our governments have handled this situation to some extent. Finding a cure may take a long time or probably it may not happen at all like in the case of Dengue fever, for which there is no vaccine till date. So until a vaccine is found, we have to fight to live with coronavirus.

I think lockdown is continuing with good intentions in mind and it had helped in containing the rate of increase in cases but it cannot be a solution to the problem.

If the government fails to use the lockdown period judiciously, then with the lifting of the lockdown the cases will increase alarmingly. How many days will the lockdown continue?, How about meeting the financial needs of the private and govt employees? What about the migrant labourers and their survival? And what about the students' future?. So it is imperative that the government device alternate steps to check the spread post lockdown.

Even after lifting the lockdown we have to maintain social distancing and take all precautions to stop the spread. We need to come out only if required, this is the only first and best way to prevent the spread.

TVS Suchitra,

9th Class,

Sri Vivekananda Vidyaniketan, Khammam.



