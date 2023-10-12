MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th October 2023

Starvation as a means of mass annihilation

By cutting off food, water, fuel and electricity supplies to Gaza, Israel has put the lives of 2.3 million people to hardships and at risk. In a clear violation of international laws, Israel is using ‘starvation’ of an entire civilian population as a method of warfare. Its ‘complete blockade’ of Gaza amounts to ‘collective punishment’ and constitutes a gross violation of human rights. People living in the tiny strip of land are in dire need of humanitarian aid to survive. Israel must recognize the right of the Palestinians to have their own homeland to live with dignity and agree to the Two State solution.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

Recent audacious attack on Israel by Hamas has led to a vicious cycle of terror and retribution, which has seen loss of innocent lives. As sheer madness unfolds in West Asia, it is huge disappointment to witness the helplessness of the comity of nations led by the UN. Nobody seems interested in stemming the madness which is being played out by Israel which still strongly believes in the outdated and irrelevant Abrahamic concept of the ‘promised land’ of the Old Testament times, and Hamas, which believes in playing the victim card through mindless terrorism.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

Palestine militant group Hamas’ fierce missile attack and Israel’s reaction in the same manner on Gaza caused the death of thousands of people in both sides. Another dangerous decision under threat is that many countries are backing both Israel and Hamas and peace-loving countries are afraid of the outcome of this precipitative and precarious situation. India openly took its stand firmly to support Israel. And Palestine envoy urged India to defuse the crisis. UNO also could not checkmate wars between nations. The current war is an example to cite.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

Unprecedented and unexpected attack by Hamas that left more than 1000 dead, and countless others injured as Israeli citizens ranging from elders, women and children were massacred systematically that had left the Israeli defence forces absolutely baffled as the military is in the process of flushing out Hamas terrorists holed up in the country, who came by road and by air using hand gliders.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

While the attack by Hamas can be called terrorism and there is a righteous outrage at this all over the world, it is not without a context. It is a desperate attempt to change the status quo, which is intolerable for the Palestinians and draws attention to their plight. I wonder why an act of brutality is not labelled terrorism when Israel is the perpetrator. Where is the outrage when the Palestinian homes are demolished, when their land is grabbed and when their olive trees are uprooted? Nobody lifted a finger at Israel when it is trampling on the rights of the Palestinians on a daily basis.

N Venkata Sai Praveen, Kurnool

TS to witness intense triangular face-off

With poll dates set for five states before the general elections, Telangana attracts attention more so due to triangular face-off between a well-entrenched BRS, resurgent Congress and a determined BJP. Stakes are high for all the three parties with allegations and counter-allegations. Money and liquor may rule the roost in the coming days. The State will witness an intense political battle with each party leaving no stone unturned. Caste, welfarism, freebies and anti-incumbency notwithstanding, one waits with bated breath to see which influences most the elections.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad