MyVoice: Views of our readers 14th April 2020

Follow lockdown norms

The lockdown has extended to April 30th in most States in India, so the government has requested the people to stay at home for their safety which has to be followed strictly.

The police department is trying to keep the lockdown strict, but it is also the responsibility of the people to stay at home. In this pandemic situation all around the world, India took preventive measures before any country, so public should understand the importance of lockdown and follow the measures seriously, because if people won't co-operate or follow the rules, there is no meaning in this lockdown.

K Nikitha Rachel Melissa, Secunderabad

Experts should device plans to save crushing economy

Subsequent to novel corona pandemic (Covid-19) India had to lockdown entire country. With an announcement of lockdown on March 23, crores of people became jobless. They do not even know the probable date of resumption.

There is total uncertainty! Hitherto, the ruling dispensations at the Centre argued that robust employment system is there in India. This is proven false now. The worst hit section due to lockdown is the workers of unorganised sector.

These workers are more worried about future availability of work than coronavirus. This appears to be true. Sudden and unprepared lockdown led to huge exodus of migrant workers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and few other States to their home States.

Despite certain stay arrangements by Delhi government, workers could not repose confidence to stay back. They have decided to leave their working place and reach home at any cost.

The government could not make transport arrangements which led to huge number of workers getting stranded at bus and rail stations. At some places migrant workers were not allowed into villages which became a double whammy for them.

The need for universal policy of security and safety for migrant labour is thus essential. Many States reduced the salaries of their staff. This paved way for private sector to take shelter and refuse full salary for March 2020.

It may be too early to comment but salaries of April will also see a reduction due to which markets may further exacerbate. Not only private sector but also the government itself is unable to withstand economically for a period of 15 days lockdown.

It is for the political economists to ruminate and design suitable plan.

G Thirupathaiah, Kothapet, Hyderabad

For Mother Earth, it is blessing in disguise

When the coronavirus broke out in china in December, people were not aware what was coming. Since then table has changed, scenario is getting worse day by day, but for humans.

Because apart from human race, virus is boon or so called saviour for every other creature and environment. Since the lockdown has been followed by many countries, extinct animals like Malabar civet has been found in streets of Mumbai and Kozhikode in Kerala which was last found in 1990.

Peacocks were seen dancing in cities, sparrows and crows on verge of extinct from cities are seen returning to their habitat. Death of wild animals and street animals in road accident are negligible.

Pollution which was the major factor for climate change has fallen to lower scale. It is one of the nature's way to turn the table and selfheal herself from our tortures.

Abhielsh D Tadas, Nagpur

A united fight is need of the hour

It is unfortunate that there is so much social stigma attached to the corona positive cases. If we want to win a decisive battle against it, it must be removed at once.

The government, the media and the medical fraternity have to pull all stops to put the problem in the correct focus in a balanced manner. It has to be done without any loss of time. Now that asymptomatic cases are on the rise, enough attention has to be paid to this aspect of virus spread.

No doubt, this virus is an enemy invisible and novel. Yet, given the age profile and rural habitational reality of the people, it is possible to wage an informed battle against the Covid-19. one is afraid that not enough awareness is created about it.

There are some village elders, both elected or non-elected, who have been displaying kneejerk responses quite unscientifically whenever a case is found in their proximity.

The contribution of the social media with its half-baked and fake information is very significant. As a matter of fact, it is time the war is fought not only in a concerted manner but also in an informed manner.

Therefore, the need of the hour is neither complacency born of fake information nor hyped up fear of the virus. In the age of artificial intelligence, any stigma is an anachronism.

All said and done, at the end of the day, except a few who are unknowingly responsible for the spread of the dangerous virus, the others are victims of it.

Yalamudi K, Khammam