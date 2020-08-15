MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th August 2020

Culprits in Vijayawada fire mishap should be punished

The fire tragedy at Ramesh Hospital that claimed 10 lives is extremely sorrowful and the culprits should be severely punished since the management of the hospital collected huge amounts from patients in the name of COvid-19 treatment though they were not affected by it so far and created panic among the patients taking it as a chance in corona times. Another side of the coin is that the Medical Council of India directed the police officials not to take action against Ramesh Hospital Management although the nation knows that it is responsible for the horrible tragedy. From the incident, we should understand that almost all private hospitals in the country and the doctors in those hospitals are doing such criminal activities to earn huge amounts from patients due to their ignorance. Everyone believes that doctors give correct information and treat them as God since they give life to those who are fighting with the epidemic. The government should check all the patients' health reports in private hospitals throughout the country and assure them that they need not take any treatment and send them to their homes happily otherwise it will be an irreparable loss to the poor and middle-class people.

Narasimha Charyulu Gomatam,

MPPS Rajupalem, Prakasam dist, AP Proposed tax reforms a big relief

Apropos to the article 'Modi's push to big ticket tax reforms' (Aug 14), the unveiling of a new transparent taxation platform by the Prime Minister is a big boon for the honest taxpayers of the country. Due to the complexity of the earlier tax system, flourishing of black and white money was easy. Transparency, proper tax assessment and to make the life of the taxpayers easier have been the main focus of the government. This reform is also a good step towards the digitalisation of the country and is a process to overhaul colonial era tax laws.

Utkarsh Kapoor, Agra

We shall overcome the pandemic

This time even though our Independent Day falls at a time the country is fighting against coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, let us hope India will get rid of the virus soon and the country will resume all the activities normally as it was in the past. More than the country fighting with coronavirus, this time India under the leadership of Modi gave a fitting reply to China by almost winning the war over China at the India border. This proves that India is a good nuclear power and is intelligent in operating any type of cross border terrorism or war. US president Trump extending supporting to India when Modi met him to congratulate on America's Independence Day is a good sign for Indians and its troops are at the Indian border. Let us mourn the death of Indian troopers at the border during the faceoff with China at the Indian border. The Central and the State governments on Independent Day should once again remember and praise the sacrifices of Indian troops who died at Indian border during clash with China.

V Bhagirath Kumar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Let's celebrate I-Day in a humble way

For the first time after India won Independence, the country is set to celebrate the 74th Independence Day in a different way as the celebration is greatly restricted in view of the prevailing Covid-19 protocols. The coronavirus has been impacting all walks life across the globe for the last six months. It will not leave the humanity until effective vaccine is invented. Coming back to Independence Day celebrations, this year's celebrations will not witness students in schools. Generally, students view this as a grand festival, but the virus throws water on their enthusiasm. In educational institutions, students would like to give speech on the occasion, but they cannot do it this year. However, we have to move according to prevailing circumstances with a great hope on future. I strongly believe that we will celebrate the ensuing Republic Day without fearing about coronavirus. So, I earnestly urge my fellow citizens not to make celebrations by violating Covid-19 protocols intentionally.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, Krishna dist, AP.