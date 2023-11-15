MyVoice: Views of our readers 15th November 2023

What so royal about economic offenders

The economic offenders or white collar criminals are more dangerous than the rapists and murderers, because their criminal activities cause much more damage not only to individual families but also to the entire nation. These corrupt to the core economic offenders should be handcuffed and even paraded in public so as to send a message to the future economic offenders in the country. Economic offenders (mostly politicians, government officials and high profile corporate/business tycoons) commit crime at the drop of a hat without even an iota of remorse. For them only money matters and they go to any length to commit the crime. Since Independence the common man saw all his dreams shattered only because of these economic offenders who looted people’s money one way or the other. The parliamentary panel would naturally recommend no handcuffs to the economic offenders because many of them belong to that category. Moreover the politician of India is perhaps realising the fact that law might catch up one day and hence they are trying to mask their crimes and hide from public glare. From my side it is a big NO and I demand the Centre to adopt BNSS with stringent provisions, because an offence is offence and handcuffing the criminal should not be an issue at all.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

II

This is with reference to “ avoid handcuffs for economic offenders”. ( The Hans India ,14 Oct).This is certainly an elitist view conceived only to help the offenders who looted the public money lying in the banks and left the country, only to live luxuriously in foreign countries and hence it is to be recalled. In this regard, it is an indisputable fact that handcuffs are primarily used for physical restraint in violent offences like murder and rape. Whereas in non violent financial crimes, only fines, imprisonment or seizure of properties ,are imposed. But the socio economic impact,the economic offenders cause on the society is huge and more impactful than the physical crimes. Hence this royal treatment for economic offenders is travesty of justice.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Avoid crackers on Diwali

The level of pollution has increased significantly due to the burning of firecrackers during Diwali in Delhi-NCR. Ahead of Diwali, the pollution level had improved significantly after the artificial rains in Delhi, and the air quality index had dropped from 400 to around 100. But due to the burning of firecrackers, the air quality index reached 999. Despite Supreme Court ban, Delhi residents bursted firecrackers extensively till late night. It’s high time that people need to stay away from firecrackers, considering air pollution and their health. Every year, due to the burning of firecrackers during Diwali, air pollution reaches dangerous levels in Delhi. Pollution caused by vehicles, the burning of stubble, and firecrackers makes the air deadly in Delhi. People should avoid bursting crackers on Diwali in the future.

Jahangir Ali, Noida

Nampally fire exposes lack of safety norms

The tragic fire incident in a residential complex at Nampally in which 9 persons were killed due to inhalation of toxic gas was due to blatant disregard to basic safety measures in the building. The storage of hazardous chemicals in drums, and the workshop in the basement was an open invitation to such mishaps. The building association must not have allowed such irresponsible and callous activities to function in the building premises. The AIMIM spokesperson has demanded 10 lakh compensation for each of the victims from the government, while the party did not go into the basics which led to the catastrophic incident. The warning by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department must serve as a valid precaution in preventing such irresponsible man-made disasters happening in future.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Govt apathy costs farmers life

A 55-year-old farmer committed suicide in Kerala’s Kuttanad, supposedly the ‘rice bowl’ of the state, the other day, allegedly due to inability to repay bank loans, which affected his CIBIL score, making it difficult to avail bank loans to continue financing his farming. This is nothing but governmental apathy and insensitivity towards farmers. Delay on the government’s part to pay him for paddy procured from him, is the root cause of his unfortunate death. Agriculture is something that is heavily dependent on favorable climatic conditions anyway. The government’s attitude only adds to the odds farmers are up against. The state government’s priority ought to be prompt payment due to people like him, instead of splurging in mega extravaganzas like the ongoing keraleeyam which achieves absolutely nothing.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi