MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th October 2023

Befitting honour to our ‘People’s President’

The World Students’ Day, observed on October 15, is a heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, affectionately known as the ‘People’s President’ and ‘Missile Man of India.’ His lifelong dedication to education and youth empowerment led the United Nations to designate this day in 2010. It serves to recognise the indispensable role of students in shaping the world and underscores the transformative power of knowledge. World Students’ Day encourages young individuals to embrace learning and actively contribute to society while fostering global educational initiatives.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Regular rituals during every election

Apropos Hans editorial on October 13: “Electoral dynamics and the lure of freebies.” It is a repetition of contestants’ and voters’ plight in every general elections of Assemblies and Parliament. As usual money and muscle power are the vital players in election game. In Telangana state itself so far, unaccounted money worth Rs 20-25 crore was seized by police. Freebies are another means to lure voters. Election codes are for announcements only. Malpractices by parties by impersonating voters is another booth sport. Where these wades of currency are coming from? Is black money totally unearthed? Touching feet, embraces, taking tiny tots in arms and kissing them, showing heaven in palms and many other known and unknown tricks are exhibited until the date of election. Once elected, voters become untouchables.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

TSPSC goof-up claims a young life

It is quite unfortunate that a female student aspiring for government employment has committed suicide out of apparent frustration following the cancellation of two examinations for Group I & II posts due to reported leakage of question papers. Even though the other angle to her suicide is also making rounds, the issue of unemployment cannot be set aside so casually. The TSPSC erred in making foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the recruitment tests and caused heartburn among scores of jobless youth in the State. Under these circumstances, any mishap of the above nature would capture the imagination of the opposition political parties to lash out at the ruling party. However, this would die down sooner than later as there are much more serious matters, freebies, to deal with for all the stakeholders, because the electorate is pitiably ready to be devoured on this score.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Team india on a roll

Magnificent Indian team-work made Pakistan eat a humble pie. India is now going strong with a “hat-trick victory” in the ODI cricket World Cup - 2023 (with a win over Aussies, Afghanistan and Pakistan now). As usual, it was a stunning Indian well-knit team effort. 5 bowlers claimed 2 wickets each, to clean-bowl Pakistan for a paltry 191 runs. Rohith Sharma well on his way to 8th record - World Cup - century was caught out for a brilliant 86. Shreyas too scored a half-century to seal the Indian hat-trick victory in just 30.3 overs. Billion $ suspense question is: who will meet sure-shot India in the final on 19th November 2023 in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium?

PV Srinivas Sreelekha, Secunderabad

Hosts India won the ambitiously waiting match versus Pakistan, easily proving that the team has great chances to win the World Cup. After winning the toss, India made a right choice by opting to bowl first. India restricted in-form Pakistan for a meager total of 191 runs. Indian seam bowlers as well as spinners bowled exceedingly well to win the match for India. Captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings brilliantly, scoring one among the fastest half century, which placed India in a comfortable position at Narendra Modi stadium,

V Bhagirath Kumar, Hyderabad

Burdening courts with whimsical cases

At the entry stage itself, the courts ought not to have allowed such PILs concerning purely with subjects of wholly academic and scientific nature. An entirely exclusive set-up of hierarchal global domains are in place to test, verify and validate such newly raised objections, as of those about the veracity of Darwin theory and Einstein’s postulate of E= MC Square. Such avenues, which are best qualified and equipped to pronounce a final say, need be approached and not our civil courts. In a way, craving for publicity is eating away into the precious time of our justice system. Courts should be resorted to only as a last and inevitable option, at least in view of the present heavy pendency of legal cases in our courts.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad