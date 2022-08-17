MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th August 2022

A great initiative by Hans on I-Day

We, the readers of Hans India, were thrilled and drenched in patriotic sprit on August 15 after going through the contents in the editions distributed with the main paper. The pains and research done by your staff in bringing out such huge editions are commendable. The details of various movements organized by our freedom fighters in kindling the national sprit among the then Indians accompanied by a number of photographs and the brief histories/biographies of some freedom fighters with their photographs reflected the efforts you had taken to present such a memorable issue on the pious occasion of India celebrating with fervor 'Vajrotsavaalu' exhibiting with pride flying national flag on each and every house and commercial establishments remain a milestone in the journey of Hans India. I extend my special gratitude as many readers absorb themselves in studying the editions without any deviation that truly filled the hearts and minds with national sprit and respect for the countless freedom fighters who laid their lives for country resulted in the freedom we are enjoying today.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

It's time to pave way for Bharata Varsha

The way forward from here consists in learning to adopt infallible strategies to secure the original ethos of Bharata Varsa and to safeguard Her Bharatiya quintessence from an further wanton violation. The feeling that "India is my country and all the Indians are my brothers and sisters" will go a long way in maintaining a broad minded outlook and brother feelings. We learned to fight and win freedom and it is up to us to make our dreams come true and achieve the star status in the world well and truly started by the new dispensation. After all, we all work together to enjoy the spirit of freedom in the best way possible and make hay when the sun shines.

CK Subramaniam, Mumbai

Bureaucrats must not kowtow to politicos

It is not only astonishing, but agonising too that the bureaucrats are also sailing on the same route, where our political leaders do. The difference between the party functions and the government programmes or meetings has been just wiped out. Such a situation is not healthy for true democracy/good governance. In every government programme or meeting, the political cadre of the ruling party do share the dais and also the proceedings of the meeting. Top bureaucrats do remain as a silent spectators, unable to set the things right, for the reasons best known to them only. They should realise that they are the servants of the Constitution and the government and not for the political cadre. It is more surprising that they do not make any little effort to correct the wrong doings. It is not understood as to what made them to be puppets, against their legitimate functions, as per the laid down provisions. If this continues like them, the meaning and existence of democracy will be at stake.

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

KCR continues to disrespect Governor



It is indeed shocking that while 75 years of Independence has promoted unity amongst diverse communities of Indians to a single platform, our TS CM and his team mates could not attend the 'At Home' organised by the Governor at Raj Bhavan in connection with Independence celebrations. This clearly shows the party's deliberate stand against the Governor undoubtedly. Are the Independence Day celebrations an ideal time for the TS CM to continue his tirade against the Governor? People should give due recognition to posts created in the Constitution and they can always fight against such creations in future but then they have to follow basic etiquettes as long as they are there. At least since national level civil service officers are there in the county, IAS, IPS, IRS officers attended the 'At Home' party and who knows what would be the position if TS implements State-level civil officers employments in future?

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

AP government targeting teachers



The Andhra Pradesh government is subjecting its employees, particularly teachers, to unreasonable tension with very harsh regulations. As per the new instructions, teachers are supposed to mark their attendance exactly by 9 am through a face recognition app. As many government schools are in interior rural areas which do not have proper internet facilities, it is going to be a nightmare for teachers. It may lead to many practical problems too. Government should reconsider this rule.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet