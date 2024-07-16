MyVoice: Views of our readers 17th July 2024

Politics of hate pervading US society

The sight of bleeding American presidential candidate, Trump, at an election rally is a sad commentary on the contemporary politics in the oldest democratic country of the world. The supposedly dignified politics with meaningful debates between rival parties have been reduced to politics of hate. The futile attempt of assassination on the former US President is resultant of the culmination of growing divisions and gun culture in that society. The democracies should not be allowed to degrade in to boxing rings for rival parties. The culture of meaningful debates, mutual respect and principled discourses should be the guiding light for the world of democracy.The alarm bells are ringing already.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Former US President Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life, and cheated death during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania by a whisker by a bullet that grazed his right ear, giving profound relief to the Americans, . The shooting killed one attendee and critically injured two spectators. Several Presidents, and presidential candidates fell prey to lone wolf gunmen, owing to unbridled gun culture prevailing in the US – about which no president is effective in tackling. Let us hope, the Republican candidate, if elected to power, would show sincerity in curbing gun licenses; and the crazy gun culture that is in vogue in the US.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

By and large, keeping in view America’s gun culture taking away lives of past presidents and presidential candidates, the latest shoot-out earned a reputation that the country itself is under the gun. Also, it is clear that Trump’s fervent speech on immigration, lambasting Biden’s policies on border security and foreign policy for extensive financial support to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s in the ongoing war appear to have not gone down well with many that, perhaps, hastened the process to eliminate him. All said and done, these incidents highlight the perilous nature of political leadership in democracies around the world, what is more important is prevention by alert security, otherwise it can only lead to catastrophic incidents that have a chain of dangerous effects.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Will AP, TG CMs resolve issues amicably?

Sub: Strategy to silence BSR (July 14, 2024). It is good to learn that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would take up the pending issues that have been forgotten for the past ten years under BRS rule in the state, viz., the issue of claiming five villages from AP, which were part of Bhadrachalam, and an amount to the tune of Rs 24,000 crore dues by Andhra Pradesh. These moves, more than silencing the BRS for its lapses, will show the present government in a positive light of the new zeal by Revanth Reddy in reversing these trends. These plans can be easily achieved when the two CMs of TS and AP are on the same page of cordiality - the problem solving becomes that much easier.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Crack down on Manipur militancy

It is deplorable that the nation has lost a braveheart CRPF constable Ajay Jha in the militant attack in Jiribam district of Manipur, thanks to the poor strategy of Biren administration, which has failed time and again to disarm the militants and bring them back to mainstream of civil life. (CRPF Jawan killed in.Manipur militant attack, July 15). Hope the militancy is crushed, not with a fish hook ,but with iron hand .

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Spain’s fascinating spree of success

A fitting final was witnessed in the Spain versus England final in the EURO Cup. Spain won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory over England. Spain has become four-time European champions. What a brilliant display that was on show. Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal have given the side the goals to help them claim their fourth title. Another special generation from the Spaniards. Credits for Luis de la Fuente for the brilliant brand of football that was on show. England looked to be relying on luck despite the talent they have.

C K Jayanthy Maniam, Chennai