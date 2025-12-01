MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st December 2025

Transforming AIDS response

World AIDS Day, observed every December 1, is marked by awareness campaigns and activities across the globe to check the deadly HIV-AIDS at the earliest, at least by 2030. It is the time to commemorate lives lost, strengthen community participation, monitor progress, drive research and innovation, and promote human rights. This year’s theme is apt “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS Response”. In 2023, an estimated 39.9 million people were living with HIV globally, while around 6.3 lakh people died from HIV-related causes. In India alone 66,400 new cases have been reported in 2023. Stigma and discrimination undermine the fight against AIDS. Since HIV-AIDS is transmitted through the exchange of body fluids (like blood, semen, vaginal fluids and breast milk) from a person who has HIV to a person who does not, it is an awakening for all of us to distance ourselves from this deadly infection. By coming together on this day, we renew our commitment to ending the stigma, supporting those affected, and striving for a world free of HIV-AIDS.

Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy,Karimnagar

Hopes rise as IT firms resume campus recruitment

There is no iota of doubt that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformative initiative that can keep the youth stay abreast with the core objectives of technology in this changing economy. Due to this, there was a lull in campus recruitment that sent jitters among students pursuing computer technology. In this digital age, the goal of education is not just literacy but an absolute need to enhance AI concepts and its analytical thinking and abilities to stay afloat in the competitive job market. Meanwhile, IT firms have resumed campus recruitment drives, which give hope and cheer to students that their future is not bleak. They can equip themselves with the tool for developing the art of thinking, analysing and problem-solving.

K R Srinivasan,Secunderabad-3

Idli-vada meet ends in a fiasco

The breakfast diplomacy apart, there is no thaw in the leadership change, even as both camps of Chief Minister Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar have been maintaining their respective posturing, in respect of rotational chief ministership that was agreed upon during the government formation in Karnataka, between these two leaders. The sheer mismanagement of the ‘high command’ is the real cause for the present imbroglio. How could the Congress rule the country, when it is struggling to manage one state, where they have an absolute majority? The ego factors prevailing in the Gandhi family are the reasons to put the family first and the nation, at the tail-end.

S Lakshmi,Hyderabad

Temporary and orchestrated truce

Apropos, “Siddaramaiah, DKS share meal, put up united front,” (THI, Nov 30). The supposed truce between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar during their breakfast meeting is nothing more than a temporary, photo-op arrangement orchestrated at the nudge of the Congress high command. The party leadership, worried about public embarrassment and internal fissures constantly spilling into the open, pushed both leaders to project an image of unity. But beneath the staged smiles lies an unresolved and deepening power struggle that continues to disturb the state’s political landscape. This tactical pause is merely intended to buy time and prevent further damage to the party’s image. The leadership issue of who ultimately controls the government and the party apparatus remains the core source of tension. Unless an amicable and clear resolution is reached, the rivalry between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar risks exploding again, potentially destabilising governance in Karnataka. For now, the peace is fragile, superficial and unlikely to hold for long.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru

GHMC needs to resolve perennial issues

This has reference to the news that the GHMC has taken extreme care in creating a 1.5 km pedestrian-friendly footpath in the busy Film Nagar area with solar-powered canopy at a cost of Rs 1.68 crore. The civic body is aware of the perennial issues faced by the citizens of twin cities. They must brave damaged roads, encroachment of footpaths, open manholes, roads overflowing following heavy rains, which also isolates several localities. I request GHMC officials to use updated technology for better and speedier results. Meanwhile, water from canals shall be diverted to the nearest rivers. Telangana must strive to become a model hub for tourism.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11