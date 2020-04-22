MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd April 2020

Follow lockdown norms for common good





Medical and Science fraternity across the width and depth of the globe are literally breaking heads to discover vaccine for this deadly pandemic Covid-19 and one should prostrate and pay respects to the intellectuals of the world countries.



They have succeeded in finding 70 vaccines out of which five have passed clinical test on animals and about to take on humans. Parallelly, respective governments and allied bodies are putting much to apprise people on utmost care to be practiced, aiming to contain the upsurge of the deadly disease.

However, a few citizens are leaving a blot by not adhering to lockdown norms and as if they are exemption, posing a national threat for all. Relaxation of lockdown for a few hours is meant for people to buy necessary items including grocery and medicine.

But, these trouble-mongers are not wearing any mask, avoid distancing and always wandering, posing a challenge to the authorities.

It is utmost unethical on their part and they should understand that even people in tribal areas are following the rules in discipline, as advised by the authorities. At least at this alarming stage, it is inevitable to learn and follow preventive measures.

M Janardhan Rao, Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada

Despite tall claims, farmers at receiving end





This is with reference to the report 'Lockdown leaves mango farmers in distress' (April 20).



Whirling in the circle of deep stress and concern, the farmers in the State are still unable to ascertain the facts and acts on the future of his field and yield.

Officials, both political and government, confirm that there is an amicable environment for agriculture labour to pick the fruits or harvest the crop and no interruption will be done in the name of lockdown for the labour to enter fields provided social distance maintained.

News reports reveal that adequate measures had been taken with regard to transport and infrastructure for horticulture and agriculture products including mango, mosambi, lemon and others.

On the other side, Azadmandi Market opened with the initiative of Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home, which is Asia's biggest market for agriculture trading.

Even it is understood that a mobile app named 'Kishan Rath' is being designed and launched for information on Railway transport, processing unit, mandi, warehouse, FCO collection centre etc.

All the above facts testimony the unfortunate reality. A farmer in Kadapa district committed suicide, as he was unable to sell his nine acre sweet orange produce. Where is the gap, lack of information, coordination or education? Help is inevitable and need of the hour.

M Hima Kumari, Durgapuram, Vijayawada

China should see writing on the wall





It seems that Chinese Ambassador to India Jio Rang not yet reconciled with the ground realities (China Slams India's FDI norms, April 21). The world is not going to be the same with China after Wuhan virus pandemic.



The world wants to know how the virus was generated in Wuhan. Why WHO was silent and misguided the world? China took all safety measures right from December 2019 but the same was not informed to the world.

While the Wuhan virus travelled to nearly 200 countries and all major cities in the world, the virus didn't affect the major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Xian, Chengdu etc., only strengthens the 'virus conspiracy' theory of China. This only shows Chinese iron fist in the velvet glove of WHO wants to cripple the world economy.

World will not allow the Chinese imperialism to take over the economically distressed companies for a hostile takeover. Already China started taking the assets of ports, land etc., of the debt ridden poor countries. WTO norms are not greater than the sovereignty of any nation.

If WTO rules and norms are helpful for the exploitation of poor and developing economies, such rules should either be amended, or such organisation has no right to exist.

Further, China has no moral right to complain against India, when it has harmed India in every possible way, whether it was blocking terrorist Hafiz Sayeed, or membership of NSG or Security Council. Better China should understand the writing on the wall.