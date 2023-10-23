MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd October 2023

US, UK faulting India is no surprising

People would be surprised only if the US and UK backed India instead of Canada in the diplomatic row. The UK since the beginning and the US subsequently are squarely responsible for almost all the ills faced by several countries. Instead of asking Canada to contain anti-India activities of Khalistani terrorists on its soil, the US and the UK are trying to intimidate India. This is absolute trash. The India they (Western world) are dealing with is not that of the era of Nehru-Gandhi but that of NaMo wherein things are decisive and strongly pitched. Rest of the world countries should start asserting themselves like India now, instead of playing second fiddle to the West. Canada must see reason in the entire episode and get rid of the Khalistani terrorists and pave way for mutual benefit and cooperation.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

BJP’s right pitch to seize attention

The decision of the BJP in announcing that a BC candidate would be made the CM of Telangana if elected to power is definitely a very aggressive and perhaps a correct decision in the state present electoral battle where a third force of Congress has successfully made its entry in the elections. At the same time, the ommision of prominent names like G Kishan Reddy, Vijaya shanthi, D K Aruna, K R R Reddy etc from the list indicates a warning to the party that voters are all surprised as to the reasons of their names being not included irrespective of the reasons at the high command level. The party’s local leaders also have to put up big gathering shows by announcing the latest decisions. This is the immediate requirement from the party if it wants to remain in race along with the BRS and the Congress party.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Gaza’s population hanging by a thread

There are problems galore for the evacuated people in Gaza as they run around for water, food and medicines. It is indeed a pathetic position after the Palestine attack. Gaza’s 2.3 million people, many of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking filthy water. Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout. The terror activities made the world run for cover and the warlike situation made life miserable. The Israeli–Palestinian conflict is an ongoing military and political conflict in the Levant. Beginning in the mid-20th century, it is one of the world’s worst fought out war in the history.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

The arrival of 20 Red Crescent humanitarian aid trucks in war-torn Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing was at best a token gesture towards ameliorating the ‘godawful’ situation in the besieged enclave. Aid groups call it ‘a drop in the ocean’ and ‘a very tiny fraction of what is needed to head off a catastrophe’. Thousands of trucks of aid are needed to be brought in and delivered, as long as needed on a daily basis, for people to cling on to life. In UN chief Antonio Guterres’ words, aid is the difference between life and death for 2.3 million Gazans. Time is of the essence.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The decision of Israel to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza strip will certainly intensify the crisis that the region is facing. With the relentless pounding of the Gaza strip by Israeli air strikes, millions of people have fled their homes. Gaza strip is already facing shortages of basic supplies of food, water and electricity. While Israel has every right to defend its territory, the ground offensive by its military will further deepen the crisis and will leave millions of Palestinians, who only want peace and independence. There will be heavy casualties on both sides and innocent civilians will lose their lives. The war will be a long one. Super powers like the US, UK, Russia and the United Nations should work together for a ceasefire in the region.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

US Navy’s guided missile destroyer USS Carney operating in northern Red Sea intercepted three landmines and several drones that were headed for Israeli targets, launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. This comes amidst reports of Hamas releasing two American hostages, a positive development amidst the mayhem. The developments are indicative of military posturing being witnessed in West Asia escalating into more destructive and widespread proportions involving distant players. The American action from the Red Sea is incongruent to Biden’s pacifying act on Israel, when he attempted to mollify Israeli retribution, which seemed to go overboard following the Hamas attack.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi