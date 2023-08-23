MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th August 2023

India on the moon over historic lunar achievement

Hats off to the ISRO scientists for their remarkable accomplishment in achieving a successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on the Moon. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to advance human exploration have once again showcased India’s prominence on the global space map. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in our scientific journey but also offers hope to the world. Their meticulous planning, innovative thinking, and determination have yielded outstanding results in this historic feat. India’s distinction as the fourth country to achieve a soft Moon landing and the first to reach the uncharted south pole underscores the brilliance of our scientific community. The way the scientists worked together during the mission really connects with our country. Their hard work doesn’t just make us proud, but also motivates many people who want to learn more about the world. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insight, this achievement breaks through geographical barriers and embraces the entirety of humanity.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Exactly at 6.04 p.m., on August 23, 2023, the Mission Operations Complex at Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network, Bangalore has announced the safe and soft landing of the lander module on the moon and made India the fourth country to accomplish this feat after USA, Russia and China. The landing time is coined as terror time by the then Chairman K.Sivan who shed tears after C-2 failure in just fifteen minutes before landing. Anyway, past went into history after teaching lessons. India’s glory has grown with the grand and great successful moon mission. August 23 will remain a remarkable day in the history of Indian space history.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

It is the most prestigious event in the history of space technology of India as all relentless hard work has yielded positive result with the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 by overcoming technical snags that unfortunately could not land due to last minute crashing of the C-2 mission. India is the first nation in the world to land on south pole of moon. Congratulations to ISRO team and the people who prayed in temples for its grand success.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

It is a glorious moment for India’s outer space endeavour; coupled with ISRO’s dedicated team that saw the faultless landing of Vikram, perfectly landing on the South Pole region of the moon, this evening; precisely at the time calculated by the ISRO. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aptly said India’s achievement is the world’s achievement. The ‘Chandamama’ that mothers show to children is not that far from reaching as today’s demonstration revealed.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

It is a victorious and mammoth occasion for India; and the ISRO in succeeding to soft-land on the South Pole region of the moon, this evening, precisely at the time predicted; an event the whole world witnessed with great joy and enthusiasm. It is a moment of immense pride for the country in achieving this technological feat that eluded many countries. This gives enormous vigour and energy to ISRO to plan more intricate outer space activities as India has the potential and capacity in undertaking them.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

We are all over the moon. The successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the lunar landscape at the end of the ’20 minutes of terror’ has sent the people into raptures. Especially, it, viewed live, has delighted and inspired school children across the country. It has made the failed effort four years ago a ‘deferred success’. It is a tribute to the genius, skill and tenacity of Indian space scientists. India now has the distinction of being the first country to land a craft on the moon’s south polar region.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN